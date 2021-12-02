Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Anthony Joshua will NOT step aside to let Tyson Fury fight Oleksandr Usyk in a unification clash.

The Gypsy King had been hoping to face AJ in a historic undisputed title decider at some point later next year - but he was forced into a rethink after his fellow Brit lost his belts to Usyk.

Usyk, 34, stripped Joshua, 31, in fairly comprehensive fashion back in September, but their contract included an immediate rematch clause.

However, Joshua has previously intimated that he could temporarily give up his chance to get his belts back to allow Fury to take on Usyk next year, but only if the money is right.

But comments made by Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn appear to have ruled out the chances of that ever happening anytime soon.

Hearn told iFL TV: "I don’t think that’s a consideration.

“I think at some point if an offer was presented to someone that would be a situation where it would be difficult to not discuss Joshua stepping aside.

"At the moment, the only focus is on the rematch. Anthony Joshua wants to fight Oleksandr Usyk.

“Until that is presented to him, and it hasn’t been presented to him in terms of stepping aside, that’s all the focus is.

“I haven’t seen the interview, but speaking to him, all he wants to do is rematch Oleksandr Usyk."

The enigmatic promoter also revealed that he is still in touch with Joshua on a daily basis despite the heavyweight unfollowing him across all his social media accounts.

He later added: "Nothing [random about his unfollowing spree], I think he's unfollowed everyone but his sponsors, hasn't he?

"So yeah, don't worry, we still talk everyday!"

Fury, 33, hasn't been shy about expressing his desire to unify the division against Usyk before he retires, taking Joshua and co. to task on social media and in several interviews in recent weeks.

Last month, he said: "I'd prefer him to just let me fight [Usyk].

"Because if Joshua goes in again and loses, which I think he will, that fight's dead in the water for me.

"Because, you don't lose two fights and then go into a massive heavyweight title fight.

"But if he lets me fight Usyk and I batter Usyk, then I'd come back and fight Joshua, batter him as well.

"Then, I can just f*** off and they can all fight for the belts. I'd retire."

