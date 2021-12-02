Battlefield 2042: Players Fume Over “Mouse Bug” Following Huge Game Update
The latest update implemented by the developers of Battlefield 2042 has caused widespread issues, including an all-new mouse bug that has surfaced in-game.
Gamers who pre-order EA and DICE's latest creation have been far from happy after the first-person shooter was launched and completely riddled with glitches from the off.
Update 3 was launched recently and new issues have arisen from this, one of which is that PC players are unable to change direction on foot - but can while in vehicles.
New skins have also been added to Battlefield 2042 which have raised some eyebrows, one of which is a Father Christmas Operator.
While DICE have moved the emphasis towards the festive season, they appear to have failed to address the obvious issues in relation to gameplay.
Read more: Battlefield 2042 Game Update 3: Release Date, Patch Notes, Bug Fixes And More
Battlefield 2042 Mouse Bug
Once Update 3 went live, players quickly noticed that a software bug for PC players was present in the game, to which Battlefield Direct Communication responded promptly to acknowledge the issue and assure players they were working on a hotfix.
However, this left many players really unhappy as the slow and stuttery start to life for Battlefield 2042, with DICE receiving further scrutiny due to their in-game issues slowly mounting.
Here are some of the best comments that we found on social media:
You can find all of the latest Battlefield 2042 News and everything Gaming related right here at GiveMeSport.News Now - Sport News