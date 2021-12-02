Battlefield 2042: Players Fume Over “Mouse Bug” Following Huge Game Update

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The latest update implemented by the developers of Battlefield 2042 has caused widespread issues, including an all-new mouse bug that has surfaced in-game.

Gamers who pre-order EA and DICE's latest creation have been far from happy after the first-person shooter was launched and completely riddled with glitches from the off.

Update 3 was launched recently and new issues have arisen from this, one of which is that PC players are unable to change direction on foot - but can while in vehicles.

New skins have also been added to Battlefield 2042 which have raised some eyebrows, one of which is a Father Christmas Operator.

While DICE have moved the emphasis towards the festive season, they appear to have failed to address the obvious issues in relation to gameplay.

Battlefield 2042 Mouse Bug

Once Update 3 went live, players quickly noticed that a software bug for PC players was present in the game, to which Battlefield Direct Communication responded promptly to acknowledge the issue and assure players they were working on a hotfix.

However, this left many players really unhappy as the slow and stuttery start to life for Battlefield 2042, with DICE receiving further scrutiny due to their in-game issues slowly mounting.

Here are some of the best comments that we found on social media:

