Warzone Pacific Season 1: Exclusive Look at New Map Caldera

Call of Duty Warzone Season 1 Pacific is arriving on Wednesday 8th December 2021 and the creators have released a video which gives an in-depth look at the new map named Caldera.

The battle royale game has been a lot of fun and is definitely the gaming trend as we see other games like Fortnite, Apex Legends and PUBG Battlegrounds be massively popular.

Verdansk was a great battle royale map, and has been hugely successful for many years, but we have not seen huge changes like the ones we are about to witness ever.

Creators Reveal Exclusive Warzone Season 1 Pacific Video

The gaming community has been dying to drop into Caldera, and part of this reason is due to the success of Call of Duty Vanguard since it’s release back in November 2021.

We were due to see it go live on Thursday 2nd December 2021; however, it was delayed until 8th December 2021.

This video released showed that the new Warzone map is definitely worth the wait as it gave an exclusive look at what is to come.

Caldera looks beautiful, bright and vibrant, with some of the Points of Interests being fan favourite maps from Vanguard.

The video showed that the “forbidden paradise” has ridges and peaks, hidden caves, fields and farms, and huge cities for players to battle in. This shows that the map truly has it all.

No doubt many are very excited for it, and after seeing so much promotion around it from the developers, expectations are at an all time high.

Be sure to jump into Caldera when it goes live and tell us what you think about the new map! Is it all you expected or is it not as good as you wanted it to be?

