Former Formula 1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone has said that he would not be surprised if the title was decided this year via another crash between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

The two championship rivals are separated by eight points in the standings with the Dutchman leading the way ahead of the final pair of Grands Prix in Saudi Arabia and then Abu Dhabi.

Indeed, the Red Bull man can win the title this very weekend thanks to his lead in the championship, but many expect things to go to the wire at the Yas Marina circuit on December 12th.

Certainly, it would seem fitting that this epic campaign comes to a close with a final race shootout and, as we've seen in similar scenarios over the years, Ecclestone wouldn't be surprised if an incident between the pair like a Prost/Senna or Schumacher/Villeneuve dictated the destination of the championship.

"Sure it can happen," said the 90-year-old when asked if we could see a crash between the two title protagonists in the final throes.

"We've waited a long time for a duel like this. It's why the fans watch Formula 1," Ecclestone told RTL.

