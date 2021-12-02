Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arsenal still lead the way at the top of the Women’s Super League but rivals Chelsea have now narrowed the gap to just one point.

Man City continue to struggle this season, as do Leicester and Birmingham, who remain winless after eight games.

November saw some familiar faces maintain their impressive form, while there were some standout individual performances from others as well.

GiveMeSport Women have selected six players who shone last month and now it’s up to you to decide who should win the Fans’ November Player of the Month award.

Ashleigh Neville

Though Tottenham were winless in November, the side managed to secure impressive draws against both Man United and league leaders Arsenal.

Neville was outstanding in both matches, contributing going forwards while being strong defensively as well.

Across the month, Neville made 14 successful tackles and was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet in some of the games.

The 28-year-old has been a vital part of Tottenham’s squad since 2017 and was named their Player of the Year in the 2017-18 season.

Emma Harries

Harries came through the Reading youth academy, having joined the club at the age of eight.

Having made her debut for the team last year, the striker is showing signs of development and has already doubled her goal tally from last year.

The 19-year-old bagged two goals in November, including a last-minute equaliser against West Ham and a late strike against Brighton.

Sam Kerr

Kerr finished as the Golden Boot winner last season and already looks set to better her tally from last year.

The Australian was in lethal form in November, scoring four goals in just three games as Chelsea moved to within one point of leaders Arsenal.

The 28-year-old also finished third in this year’s Ballon d’Or –– behind Barcelona duo Alexia Putellas and Jenni Hermoso.

Jessie Fleming

Fleming was also nominated for the Ballon d’Or this year after helping Canada claim gold at the Olympics.

The 23-year-old failed to score in the league for Chelsea last season but has been given more game time so far this year.

Fleming popped up with the winner against Villa and also scored the opener against Man City as the Blues won 4-0.

Vivianne Miedema

Miedema finished one place behind Kerr in the Ballon d’Or and is similarly just behind her in the Golden Boot race as well.

The Dutch striker scored two goals in November, including a vital last-minute equaliser against rivals Spurs.

If Arsenal are to win the WSL this season, then a lot depends on whether the lethal forward can remain fit all season.

Kirstie Levell

Leicester are still to register a point this season and have parted ways with head-coach Jonathan Morgan.

Nonetheless, Levell has been outstanding in goal and has almost salvaged a point for the Foxes on more than one occasion.

The 24-year-old played more than 50 games for Everton before joining Leicester this year and looks to be a shrewd bit of business.

