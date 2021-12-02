Battlefield 2042 Update 4: Release Date, Patch Notes, Gameplay, Bug Fixes And More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The developers of Battlefield 2042 are expected to add a new patch to their first-person shooter promptly following the intense scrutiny received since launch.

Things appear to have gone from bad to worse for EA and DICE following the launch of Game Update 3 last time out - to which a whole new array of hardware issues and performance problems came to the forefront.

One of the main problems that came up was a "mouse bug" that disabled players from looking around on foot, but were able to while inside a vehicle or aircraft.

Read more: Battlefield 2042: Players Fume Over “Mouse Bug” Following Huge Game Update

As a result, we suspect that Game Update 4 will come sooner rather than later to iron out these new creases that have come about.

So, what do we know about Battlefield 2042 and the next patch? Scroll down to find out everything we know so far about Game Update 4:

Battlefield 2042 Update 4 Release Date

At the time of writing, it is not yet clear regarding when EA will be releasing update four for Battlefield 2042.

However, we believe that this patch will land before Christmas due to the sheer amount of bugs that have risen to the surface on the back of update three's launch at the beginning of this month.

If we receive any new information regarding the release date of update four, we will add it to this section of the article in due course. Stick with us and keep your eyes peeled for more details!

Battlefield 2042 Update 4 Patch Notes

As mentioned above, the patch notes for update four are yet to be unveiled by EA. The comprehensive list, as well as the relevant sections below, will be filled out in their entirety once they become available.

Gameplay

TBC

Bug Fixes

TBC

Click on any of the links below to look back on all of the patches that have been added to Battlefield 2042 to date:

WIN A NINTENDO SWITCH, FIFA 22, AND MARIO KART 8!

You can find all of the latest Battlefield 2042 News and everything Gaming related right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News