Manchester United vs Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch, Team News, Prediction, Odds, Head to Head and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Another huge Premier League clash is nearly upon us as Manchester United face Arsenal and we have all the details you need to know ahead of kick off.



This is a huge game for both sides. Mikel Arteta needs to prove that the Gunners can compete with the bigger sides in the division, while the United players will be wanting to impress new interim coach Ralph Rangnick ahead of his arrival.

Many will most definitely be tuning in for this spectacle, and we hope that it is as entertaining as football fans want it to be.

With the fixtures coming thick and fast over the Christmas period, we will see the top six start to shape up, and both United and Arsenal need to make sure they aren’t left behind.

Here is everything you need to know about Manchester United vs Arsenal:

Date & Start Time

Manchester United take on Arsenal on Thursday 2nd December 2021 at Old Trafford. Kick off is scheduled for 8:15pm UK time.

How To Watch

For those wondering, the huge Premier League match will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. To stream this game, you will need to have an Amazon Prime account. It costs £7.99 a month to have this subscription.

Live Stream

Once you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can watch Manchester United vs Arsenal on any device which has the Amazon Prime app, like LG TV’s or Apple Devices.

The PS5 also has the app. You can also watch it on your laptop on the Amazon Prime website.

Prediction

Manchester United have picked up some good results lately, including a 1-1 draw away to Chelsea. This combined with the fact that they are at home has us believing they will come out on top, but only just.



Prediction: Man United 2-1 Arsenal

Odds

The betting markets have this game down as a very close contest, but they do have Man United down as the favourites.



Manchester United to win: 1/1

Draw: 13/5

Arsenal to win: 13/5

Team News

Arsenal are without Sead Kolasinac, Granit Xhaka, and more worryingly Without Bukayo Saka.



Meanwhile, United will see Harry Maguire return from suspension following his red card against Watford. Raphael Varane, Edison Cavani, Luke Shaw and Paul Pogba are all injured.



Manchester United predicted XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles, Fred, McTominay, Fernandes, Sancho, Ronaldo, Rashford



Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Lokonga; Odegaard, Lacazette, Smith Rowe; Aubameyang

Head to Head

The two have come head to head in England’s top flight 58 times. Arsenal have won 16, they have drawn 18 and United have won 24.



Last five Premier League meetings:



10th March 2019: Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United

30th September 2019: Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal

1st January 2020: Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United

1st November 2020: Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal

30th January 2021: Arsenal 0-0 Manchester United

WIN A NINTENDO SWITCH, FIFA 22, AND MARIO KART 8!

You can keep up to date with all of the latest football news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News