Formula 1 is in Saudi Arabia this weekend as the sport makes its debut in the Middle Eastern nation for the penultimate round of the world championship.

It's a weekend that will see Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton continue their championship fight, with just two races left to go in this epic season.

What's the key info ahead of this weekend, though? We take a look now...

What is the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix Schedule?

Here's how the sessions will play out this weekend (all times GMT:)

Friday 3rd December

FP1: 13:30-14:30

FP2: 17:00-18:00

Saturday 4th December

FP3: 14:00-15:00

Qualifying: 17:00-18:00

Sunday 5th December

Race: 17:30

What TV channel is the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix on?

Sky Sports will be showing live and exclusive coverage in the UK of every session from the first practice hour on Friday through to the race on Sunday.

Channel 4 will also show free-to-air highlights over the course of the race weekend.

Are there any live streams of the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix?

F1 TV Pro subscribers can catch all of the action, check details to see if the stream is available in your country.

What is the weather forecast for the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix?

Similar to the Qatar Grand Prix, we're set for a dry and warm weekend in Jeddah.

Friday will see highs of 33C, Saturday 32C and Sunday 32C. There's a 0% chance of rain across the weekend and the only variation in conditions will likely come as day turns to night and the natural cooling effect that will bring.

As we get in Bahrain, Formula 1 will be racing under lights this weekend and that could mean track temperature swings a fair bit, but air temperature will remain warm enough even after the sun goes down.

