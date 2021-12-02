Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There has reportedly been talk of involving Beth Phoenix in the feud on Monday Night Raw between The Miz and Edge.

Accompanied by Maryse, The Miz returned to WWE TV on Monday Night Raw to confront Edge, who was also making his first appearance since WWE Crown Jewel in October.

The promo segment between the two, which was widely praised by fans, has led to many speculating that a match between the two former WWE Champions is in the works.

However, WWE may have other plans in mind, as there have reportedly been talks from within the company about involving Beth Phoenix in the feud.

PWInsider is reporting that Maryse's appearance on WWE Raw this week "was not a one-time deal", meaning she will likely be appearing on WWE TV more over the coming weeks.

With The Miz and Maryse on one side, PWInsider notes that people within WWE have thrown about the suggestion of having Beth Phoenix, Edge's real-life wife, involved too:

The belief is Maryse's appearance last night was not a one-time deal. One source noted that there was already some talk of potentially working Beth Phoenix into the Miz-Edge program at some point.

Whether this means WWE is just going to have Phoenix involved in segments, or if an inter-gender tag team match is in the works remains to be seen.

For those unaware, Beth Phoenix, who is the current commentator on WWE NXT 2.0, and Edge are married and have two young daughters together.

For more details on the plans that WWE may have for Edge, The Miz, Maryse and Beth Phoenix over on Monday Night Raw, make sure you stay tuned to GiveMeSport.

