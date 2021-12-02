FIFA 22 Team of the Group Stage Players Leaked Including Ronaldo, Salah and Lewandowski

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 Team of the Group Stage is on its way, and EA Sports will be very frustrated that an abundance of players in the squad have been leaked ahead of its release this Friday 3rd December 2021.

EA Sports are releasing a lot more promos in this FIFA, more than they ever have in a FIFA game before, and the gaming community are loving this.

The game is definitely the biggest football game around, and a large part of this is due to the game mode Ultimate Team. It instantly became a hit and since the game mode was first released, it has evolved massively and is now a huge part of the Esports world.

This upcoming promo is an exciting one, and if the leaks are to be believed, then there will be some very high rated players.

FIFA 22 Team of the Group Stage (TOTGS): Full list of Leaked players

The promo will feature the players that EASPORTSFIFA believe performed the best in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Conference League.

With three competitions to pick from, there will be a lot of players that the gaming community will want to be in this new promo, and these players will be ones that can be overpowered in the game.

These latest leaks were revealed by a few leakers on social media. Trustyfuttrader and FUTJota posted these leaks on social media and the gaming community are very happy with some of the players who look to be involved in this promo.

These players include:

Marquinhos

Lewandowski

Ronaldo

Cancelo

Salah

David De Gea

Bruno Fernandes

Trent Alexander Arnold

Tiago Djalo

Nkunku

Antony

Sane

Most of these players are already very highly rated, with some in the 90’s so if they do get an upgrade, then they will be some very impressive cards.

The only issue though is that if you do not pack them, then they will probably cost you hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of coins.

Be sure to keep an eye on this page as there are sure to be some other players leaked.

