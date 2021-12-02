Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Conor Benn has insisted he will face the winner between Amir Khan and Kell Brook if he beats Chris Algieri.

Benn, 25, will fight former WBO super-lightweight champion Algieri at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on December 11, a month before Khan and Brook clash in their long-awaited grudge match.

The British welterweight believes the experienced American will be able to give him a proper test of his abilities where his previous opponents have failed to do so.

And while Benn is years behind Khan and Brook in terms of experience, he fancies his chances of winning a scrap against the victor to decide Britain's best welterweight.

Speaking to Boxing Social, he said: "I will fight the winner of that fight.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

"They both reckon they are the best welterweights in Britain, I beg to differ.

"I don't know we will see how many people are actually still interested in it, I don't know how much speed Khan has got left and I don't know how much Kell Brook's timing is still there, you just don't know.

"But I am leaning towards Kell because all Kell has got to do is land and he'll follow through, but I don't know.

"It is a 50/50 fight and it is the same 50/50 fight it would have been years ago."

READ MORE: Amir Khan vs Kell Brook: Date, UK Start Time, Ring Walks, Card, Live Stream, Odds, Tickets, Stats And Everything You Need To Know

1 of 20 Where was Manny Pacquiao born? Manila Kibawe General Santos Quezon City

Benn, undefeated in all 19 of his fights, has been fine-tuning his skills with trainer Tony Sims following his victory over Adrian Granados.

He added: "I mean, he says I haven't been tested, well that's because every fighter they've put in front of me was supposed to test me and ain't.

"Jussi Koivula, like three-time European challenger, got banged out in two rounds. [Sebastian] Formella, got beaten over ten rounds. Samuel Vargas, got banged out in one round, and Adrian Granados, he wanted to run, so that was that, but if he wanted to fight, would've got banged out too.

"We've tried to get these sort of tests in but none of them people have managed to do so and I believe Algieri will be the man to test me and show the qualities I'm made of.

"If he don't believe I'm at this level, well, he'll soon find out, because you don't get the rankings I'm ranked at for nothing."

MORE: Amir Khan vs Kell Brook: Brothers Adam and Hassan Azim give their verdict

MORE: Amir Khan vs Kell Brook: The Gloves Are Off teaser clip posted

Read the latest updates: Boxing news and results

News Now - Sport News