Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Mohamed Salah literally laughed in the face of the Ballon d’Or on Wednesday night.

The Egyptian finished seventh in the rankings earlier this week - much to the bemusement of his manager.

"Yeah, about his position I was surprised to be honest… And yes Mo should have definitely been higher up, but it is what it is,” Jurgen Klopp said when asked about the Ballon d’Or.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Salah did his talking on the pitch with two goals during Liverpool’s 4-1 victory over Everton in the Merseyside derby.

He was then asked about his seventh-place finish in the Ballon d’Or to which he laughed and simply said “no comment.”

Salah now has 19 goals in 19 appearances in all competitions and is in the form of his life.

The Ultimate Mohamed Salah Quiz: How well do you know the Liverpool star?

1 of 20 What is Mohamed Salah's nationality? Tunisian Algerian Moroccan Egyptian

Many fans believed he could be a ‘one-season wonder’ following his 44 goals during the 2017/18 season.

While that certainly wasn’t the case, Salah did ‘only’ score 27 goals in all competitions the following season. It was a campaign where Liverpool finished on 97 points but came second by one point behind Manchester City.

They only failed to win six Premier League games that season - the last of which came on March 3 at Goodison Park during a 0-0 draw against Everton.

It was a game where Liverpool had the chances to win but just couldn’t take them. The best one fell to Salah, who was denied by Jordan Pickford when one-on-one.

In fact, he found himself in an incredibly similar position last night. Against the same opposition, on the same ground, against the same goalkeeper.

Back during the 2018/19 season, he saw his poor effort saved by Pickford as Liverpool fell two points short of winning the title Last night, he curled it delightfully past Pickford into the far corner.

VIDEO: Mohamed Salah 'then and now'

The difference is clear for all to see.

But will it be a different result for Liverpool in terms of the title race?

Once again, Liverpool and Manchester City will be battling it out for glory. They’ve just got the added complication of Chelsea who are currently leading the way.

But with Salah in this kind of form, Liverpool will be fancying their chances.

LIVERPOOL SMASH EVERTON! CHELSEA STAY TOP! Everton 1-4 Liverpool | Watford 1-2 Chelsea (The Football Terrace)

News Now - Sport News