Rocket League Update 2.10: Release Date, Patch Notes and Everything You Need To Know

Every successful game gets regular changes, and we have all the information you need to know about Rocket League update 2.10.

The brilliant car football game has been a success for many years now, and it doesn’t look like it will be losing popularity anytime soon.



The most recent update, 2.09, came soon after the release of Season 5, which excited many, especially due to the fact that the theme is around space.

With the seasons coming thick and fast, many are already looking ahead to the release of season 6, and no doubt it will be another great season.



Here is everything you need to know about Rocket League Update 2.10:

Release Date

With Patch 2.09 going live on Thursday 2nd December 2021, we will have a bit of time until update 2.10 goes live.

There is no official confirmation around the release date of this update, but we believe it will go live in early January 2022.

Patch Notes

The developers also do not reveal the patch notes until the update is live so we do have a bit of time to wait.

For now, we can reveal the known issues the developers have posted about which we hope will be fixed in the upcoming update.

These known issues have come from the official Rocket League site.

Current Known Issues

The Distortion decal for Takumi takes on the secondary paint color

The SMAA anti-aliasing option does not function as intended, and players may not notice any anti-aliasing effects while it’s enabled

While viewing a Replay, the "Change Game Mode" menu cannot be navigated when using a controller

[PC] Focus on the game client is occasionally lost

[Xbox One] Flashing lights on the ball may be too intense for some players

[PC] controller may randomly disconnect during gameplay

Some Wheels (Apex, Bionic, Patriarch, and ARMR) can not be equipped on some licensed cars like the Nissan Skyline

The SARPBC Theme Player Anthem is muted when streamer safe is enabled

[PC] When a party member leaves a tournament joined by the party leader, the party leader is rank disparity locked from the recently joined tournament while the remaining party members are closely ranked.

This can be fixed if the party leader leaves the party, and reforms

[PlayStation, Xbox] May fail to reconnect to PsyNet if launching Rocket League while offline

If this occurs, reboot your game or console after online connection has been established

[PlayStation 4] While playing with a full Split Screen team in Chaos mode, Rocket League may crash at the end of the match

[Nintendo Switch] Accounts with high density inventories (3000+ items) may experience a hang in the Car Customization Body tab

Party members may not successfully join a Tournament match

