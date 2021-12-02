Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Stream: How to Watch, Team News, Prediction, Odds, Head to Head and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A very interesting clash is rapidly approaching as Tottenham Hotspur face Brentford and we have everything you need to know ahead of kick off.

Antonio Conte’s side did not have a game in the Premier League on the weekend due to postponement, while Brentford picked up a crucial 1-0 win against Everton.

Brentford have surprised many, so Spurs should not be taking this game lightly, something which you could argue they have done in the Europa Conference League this season.

Spurs have top four ambitions, while the Bees are hoping to survive in the Premier League in their first season, and three points for either side would be huge.



Here is everything you need to know about Spurs vs Brentford:

Date & Start Time

Tottenham take on Brentford on Thursday 2nd December 2021 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Kick off is scheduled for 7:30pm UK time.

How To Watch

This Premier League match will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. To stream this game, you will need to have an Amazon Prime account.

It only costs £7.99 a month to have this subscription, so you can get a subscription for one month to watch the games they are live streaming in December.

Live Stream

It is really easy to stream the game once you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can watch Spurs vs Brentford on any device which has the Amazon Prime app, like LG TV’s or Apple Devices.

The PS5 also has the app. You can also watch it on your laptop on the Amazon Prime website.

Prediction

Conte has taken over at Spurs for a few weeks now, so you would assume that the players know exactly what he wants.



With home support behind them and a fitter squad raring to go, we see them getting the win over Brentford, but with Ivan Toney on the pitch, anything can happen.



Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Brentford

Odds

Spurs are the favourites for this match.



Spurs to win: 3/5

Draw: 3/1

Brentford to win: 9/2

Team News

Tottenham are without Giovanni Lo Celso, Cristian Romero and Dane Scarlett.



Meanwhile, Brentford are without Josh Dasilva, Julian Jeanvier, Mathias Jorgensen, David Raya and Kristoffer Ajer.



Tottenham Predicted XI: Lloris; Tanganga, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Reguilon; Moura, Kane, Son.



Brentford predicted XI: Fernandez; Goode, Pinnock, Jansson; Canos, Norgaard, Onyeka, Janelt, Henry; Toney, Mbeumo

Head to Head

With this being Brentford’s first season in the Premier League, the two sides have not met in the top flight.



In all other competitions, Brentford have won six, drawn 13 and Spurs have won 23.



Last five meetings:

15th September 1998: Brentford 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur

23rd September 1998: Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 Brentford

19th September 2000: Brentford 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

26th September 2000: Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Brentford

5th January 2021: Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Brentford

