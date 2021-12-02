Lyndon Arthur vs Anthony Yarde 2 press conference live

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Lyndon Arthur and Anthony Yarde's pre-fight press conference where they will be speaking to the media ahead of their highly-anticipated rematch on December 4.

'King' Arthur will go at it with his bitter rival Yarde once again on Saturday night in the main event of BT Sport Fight Night at the Copper Box Arena in London to decide who is arguably Britain's best light heavyweight.

The bout will be a rematch of their clash at Church House almost exactly a year ago to the day, which Arthur won via a split decision.

Yarde bounced back with a first-round knockout victory over Alex Theran since that setback, while Arthur completely dismantled Davide Faraci in July, setting up the all-important decider this weekend.

So the question on everyone's lips is how will the pair's second meeting pan out?

Follow live updates from Tom Ward at BT Sport Studios below.

2nd. Dec, 13:24

Pat Barrett

"James Cook is a very respectable fighter, I watched James Cook coming up, he came up the hard way. He knows boxing, he knows what it's like to come form the bottom, to make it to the top. He's a credible trainer, I mean really and truly, James Cook should be sat up here on the table discussing about Anthony because that's what they brought him in for but unfortunately he's not. If you asked me about him, do I think he's good? Yeah, I think he's very good but it's kinda like Man City. You have so many good managers before you can find the right one before they can gel and I don't think it's enough time in the camp to say it's going to change him because it's not about physical attributes it's about mental attributes. I've watched Lyndon grow up from a kid to be a man to be the fighter he is today. I know what way they're going to come because all they talk about is knocking people out. I respect Anthony as a fighter, very good fighter, is a world-class fighter, but it's like I said, the jab is a master key. The funny thing is, they don't respect Lyndon's punching power, and that's going to be their downfall. What you've got to realise, trying to knock someone out can also get yourself knocked out."

2nd. Dec, 13:15

Tunde Ajayi

"Saturday night is my main focus. I'm not here to discuss Pat Barrett, his achievements, what he's done, or even what I've done in this sport. This is, as Frank put it at the last press conference, this is war. Talking can get you far and it has done for many people but there comes a point where it comes you're going to have to show you what it is. Anthony and I, we haven't done much talking to get us to this point, and I feel its incumbent on us to continue showing those who have come from a certain environment how to conduct themselves when they get to a certain level of the sport and earn that respect. I believe we're going to see how special Anthony Yarde is on Saturday night."

2nd. Dec, 13:10

Frank Warren

"It's a fantastic fight. You forgot to add that Lyndon's ranked number one by the WBO so the winner of this fight will get the winner of Joe Smith vs. Callum Johnson which is taking place in January so that's what's on the table. There's a lot more at stake for this fight than there was for the first one. As we know, the first one took place behind closed doors. It was a good fight. It didn't quite spark as I expected it to, but it was a very good fight. But I think this fight is going to be different for many reasons. One, because of what I just said is at stake now, and it's in front of a live audience. They know each other well enough now, they've shared the ring for twelve rounds, who's learned the most from that first fight."

2nd. Dec, 12:44

Dev Sahni gets us underway

Here we go!

2nd. Dec, 12:40

What is the Lyndon Arthur vs Anthony Yard 2 fight card?

In addition to Hamzah Sheeraz vs Bradley Skeete in the chief supporting act, there's also the heavyweight bout between George Fox and Kamil Sokolowski.

While Dennis McCann faces Juan Jose Jurado at bantamweight to look forward to as well.

Sonny Liston Ali vs Lee Hallet - super lightweight

Umar Khan vs Luke Merrifield - featherweight

Masood Abdulah vs Paul Holt - super featherweight

Charles Frankham vs Lee Glover - super featherweight

Karol Itauma vs TBC - light heavyweight

George Fox vs Kamil Sokolowski - heavyweight

Dennis McCann vs Juan Jose Jurado - bantamweight

Sam Noakes vs Shaun Cooper - lightweight

2nd. Dec, 12:35

Lyndon Arthur and Anthony Yarde are also present and correct

Right on cue, both fighters are also here as well as to be expected, accompanied as always by their trainers Barrett and Ajayi.

2nd. Dec, 12:33

Frank Warren has arrived

The legendary Hall of Fame boxing promoter is in the building - let's hear what he has to say.

2nd. Dec, 12:20

Hello and welcome to BT Sport Studios

Welcome to the BT Sport Studios!

Lyndon Arthur faces Anthony Yarde this weekend at the Copper Box Arena but before then we'll be hearing from both fighters as they speak to the press ahead of that light heavyweight fight.

They're due at around 12:30pm and I'll have everything they and their trainers Pat Barrett and Tunde Ajayi have to say ahead of their rematch.

