Bryony Frost claims fellow jockey Robbie Dunne exposed himself to her in changing room

Bryony Frost claimed fellow jockey Robbie Dunne "opened his towel and shook himself" while the pair were in a men’s changing room.

After accusing Dunne of bullying, harassment and intimidation, Frost is currently giving evidence to a BHA (British Horseracing Authority) disciplinary panel hearing.

The 26-year-old is Britain’s most successful female jockey. She became the first woman to

win a Grade One race over obstacles at the 2019 Cheltenham Festival.

Frost was also the first female jockey to win the King George VI Chase at Kempton Park, setting the milestone in December 2020.

On day two of the hearing, an emotional Frost claimed Dunne had been "inappropriate" towards other jockeys.

"I remember Robbie through my amateur career being inappropriate to many of us," she said.

"I remember him opening his towel up and shaking himself, thinking it was funny."

In response to the allegation, the 36-year-old Dunne argued that being undressed was not a sexual act. In addition, he said he only remembered being naked in front of Frost to walk from the sauna to the weighing scales.

Frost also accused Dunne of once bending former jockey Lucy Barry over a table before simulating a sexual act on her. Barry has rejected this claim.

The hearing was earlier told that Dunne reportedly used "foul, sexually abusive and misogynistic language" towards Frost.

"You’re a f***ing whore. You’re a dangerous c***. If you ever do that to me again I’ll f***ing murder you," Dunne allegedly said.

The word 'murder' in racing can have a different meaning, and is sometimes used as a term to describe riding into the path of a rival during a race.

Dunne has admitted one breach of the rules by acting in a violent or improper manner, but has otherwise denied all other charges and claimed he "would never use the language she suggests".

Frost spoke of the isolation she has felt since speaking out about Dunne, and suggested her fellow female jockeys did not want to voice their support for this reason.

"They all have licences as well. They have to be in the weighing room," she said.

"Personally speaking, the isolation I have found from speaking out, I wouldn’t wish it on anyone. I feel they are protecting themselves and staying neutral.

"If you are asking me if I believe they are being honest, how do I know? But they all hold licences — it may be a case of looking after yourself."

Dunne scored his biggest win at the 2015 Scottish Grand National on 25-1 shot Wayward Prince. His last big victory came on Dragon Bones in the Listed Virgin Bet Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at Doncaster in March.

If proven guilty, Dunne could face a ban of up to three years. The hearing continues.

