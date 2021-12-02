Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Peter Crouch is one of the most universally popular footballers of the Premier League era.

You’d do well to find anyone with a bad word to say about Crouchy, the 6ft 7in striker who played for a host of top-flight clubs during his career including Tottenham and Liverpool.

He also played 42 times for England between 2005-2010, scoring an impressive 22 goals.

Unlike many elite footballers, Crouch has never taken himself too seriously and has always been prepared to have a laugh at his own expense.

This is one of the reasons why the vast majority of football fans find him so endearing.

A post-playing career in the media always appeared to be the most likely next step for Crouch, who hung up his boots in 2019 following a brief spell with Burnley.

As well as launching a hugely successful podcast - check out That Peter Crouch Podcast if you haven’t already done so - Crouch also joined BT Sport and brings a mix of insight and humour whenever he’s on screen.

As we approach the end of 2021, we thought we’d cast our minds back to one of the funniest TV moments of the year involving the aforementioned Crouch.

After covering April’s clash between Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City, the former England international had everyone laughing after forgetting he once scored in both legs of a Champions League quarter-final.

BT Sport presenter Jake Humphrey said: “Right: quiz time. Phil Foden is the fifth English player to score in both legs of a Champions League quarter-final. Can anyone name any of the other four?”

Crouch, along with his fellow pundits Owen Hargreaves and Joleon Lescott, were scratching their heads after being put on the spot.

“Wayne Rooney, Frank Lampard, Raheem Sterling…” Humphrey revealed, leaving the other three to guess the final answer.

Humphrey couldn’t have made it more obvious after looking directly at Crouch and saying: “One more…”

But poor Crouchy still didn’t get the hint.

Humphrey then revealed the answer: “… Peter Crouch…”

“Was it?” an embarrassed Crouch responded before bursting out laughing.

The former Premier League striker added: “Oh… I was a good player, you know!”

Video: Crouch forgets he scored Champions League goals

Watch the brilliant clip here:

“I was going to ask you how would Phil Foden feel, but you clearly have no idea!” Humphrey joked.

Never change, Crouchy.

