Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A strange sculpture depicting the world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, has been slammed as ‘embarrassing’ by Morecambe locals.

The statue stands at eight-foot tall and is made entirely out of plastic drainage pipes sourced from a local builders’ merchants.

The sculpture, due to be erected this weekend, will be “the first public sculpture” of the boxing champ.

Despite the structure dividing opinions in Morecambe, Anthony Padgett, the artist, believes it captures the boxers’ “essence”.

Padgett said: "The sculpture was inspired by Tyson Fury. It depicts the essence of the punch, the key moment in boxing.

"It is great to have a sculpture depicting Tyson's world achievement in Morecambe.

"Also to have a contemporary artwork shows Morecambe is progressive in its views of art.

Enter Giveaway

“I used to see Tyson Fury in the cafe but never spoke to him. I hope he likes the work."

Whilst Padgett remains in defense over the piece, others have taken to social media to air their thoughts on the sculpture.

Simon Gooch said: "I heard a Tyson Fury sculpture was in the pipeline. I didn't think it was literally" and Jessica Mace added: "I’m very open-minded when it comes to art, but that’s just insulting!"

Trish Jay also posted: "This brings back memories of when my kids were at primary school and the teachers had them make sculptures out of household litter."

In response to negative comments, Mr Padgett said: “Tyson is a person of the people. I have used everyday materials of the people to construct the sculpture.

Fury has been in the news recently after he called out Anthony Joshua on social media last night after AJ claimed Wilder had no game plan in his trilogy fight with ‘the Gypsy King’.

Fury, 33, scored a knockout win in the 11th round over Deontay Wilder in October, with both fighters being dropped throughout the hard-fought contest.

1 of 18 The Ultimate Tyson Fury quiz: Where was Tyson Fury born? Newcastle Leeds Manchester Scunthorpe

News Now - Sport News