Saudi Arabia Grand Prix: Weather forecast for inaugural race in Jeddah

Formula 1 makes its bow in Saudi Arabia this weekend as the sport gears up for the inaugural race around the Jeddah street circuit.

We're in the final throes of the season with just eight points between championship leader Max Verstappen and defending champion Lewis Hamilton.

Indeed, it's at this stage that every factor and dynamic counts and, that said, the weather is going to be important in these final races.

With us in the Middle East this weekend, though, it's perhaps unsurprising that settled, warm weather is on the agenda for the entirety of the event.

Friday is set to see highs of 33C, Saturday 32C and Sunday 32C. There's also a 0% chance of rain across the race weekend and the only variation in conditions right now will likely come as day turns to night and the natural cooling effect that will bring.

As we get in Bahrain and did in Qatar last time out, Formula 1 will be racing under lights this weekend in Saudi Arabia and that could mean track temperature swings because of that, but air temperature will remain warm enough even after the sun goes down.

