Fans leaving early when their team is losing is nothing new. But deciding that you've seen enough after just 18 minutes and walking out? Surely not. Well, that's exactly what Everton fan, Connor, decided to do during the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Wednesday night.

With his team 2-0 down thanks to goals from Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah, Connor came to the conclusion that the writing was on the wall and left the stands.

That's not it, though. Speaking on talkSPORT, Connor, who travelled from Belfast, revealed further details of his nightmare evening by saying: "I left my 12-year old and 17-year old in the stands.

“It cost me £1,000 to come to one match and we had to watch that? I’m watching people on £100,000-a-week hoof the ball up the pitch? It’s disgraceful! I can coach 12-year olds to play better football than that.”

Connor's amazing rant on his decision to leave the game early received a stunned reaction from Jonathan Woodgate and Jamie O'Hara, as shown in the video below...

Admittedly, Everton had started the game abysmally, and things did not get much better after Connor left.

Rafael Benitez's men did briefly threaten a comeback when Demarai Gray pulled a goal back for the hosts, but second half strikes from Salah and Diogo Jota wrapped up a convincing 4-1 victory for Liverpool.

That result means that Everton have now lost six of their last seven matches, which leaves them down in 14th place, just five points above the relegation zone. Their fixture list hardly gets easier over the coming weeks either, as they still have Arsenal and Chelsea to face later this month.

The pressure is building on Benitez, who was hardly a popular choice amongst the club's supporters in the first place due to his previous links with their cross-city rivals.

He will hope that the majority of the fans have more faith in the side than Connor, though, otherwise his days in the dugout really could be well and truly numbered.

