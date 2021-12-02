Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to reports, Becky Lynch is going to be defended her Raw Women's Championship at the big Day One pay-per-view on New Year's Day.

With Becky Lynch set to defend her Raw Women's Championship against Liv Morgan on Monday Night Raw next week, many speculated that 'The Man' might not be in action at Day One.

However, WrestlingNews.co is reporting that Lynch will also defend her title on New Year's Day, which makes her match with Liv Morgan next week even more interesting:

WrestlingNews.co was told that as of right now, Lynch is also scheduled to defend her title WWE Day 1 in January.

This likely gives away that the plan, as of right now, is for Becky Lynch to beat Liv Morgan next week and retain her Raw Women's Championship.

However, the plan could always be for Morgan to be protected in defeat, perhaps with Lynch cheating. This would mean that WWE should set up Lynch vs. Morgan II for Day One.

As of right now, there is no word on who Becky Lynch is going to be defending her title against at the pay-per-view next month, so stay tuned to GiveMeSport for any updates on the matter.

Elsewhere on the card for Day One, WWE has announced that Big E will defend his WWE Championship on the pay-per-view against both Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens.

You can watch WWE Day One live on January 1 in the US on Peacock and in all other international markets on the WWE Network.

