AEW: World Title match to headline "Winter Is Coming" special event.

Last night's AEW Dynamite saw the first match announcement for the upcoming Dynamite special, "Winter Is Coming".

"Winter is Coming" will be a special edition of Dynamite taking place on the 15th of December at the Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

Over the past couple of weeks, we have seen the rivalry between AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page and Bryan Danielson truly intensify with Danielson going out of his way to embarrass and decimate each member of the Dark Order until he finally gets his hands on "Hangman".

However, a date has finally been announced for the two to finally collide and it will be at none other than "Winter Is Coming" in what should be a highly anticipated championship bout between the two where we will finally find out the question. The question being, how legit is the era of Cowboy S***?

Can it only be a matter of time until Danielson's warpath of kicking heads in can lead to him securing championship gold?

However, what we do know is that whoever wins this match will now be walking into Battle of The Belts as either still or as the new AEW World Champion. The AEW fans have been waiting for these two men to get their hands on each other for far too long. But in two weeks' time, we will see who the better man is and who is truly worthy of holding one of the most coveted prizes in all of professional wrestling.

December 15th will be the determining factor of whether Adam Page's World Title victory over Kenny Omega at Full Gear was a "fluke" as Bryan referred to it as or if "Cowboy S***" is as legit as we saw when "Hangman" secured the World Title.

