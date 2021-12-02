FIFA 22 Moments Duo SBC: How to Complete, Cost and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Moments Duo SBC has officially been added to the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team system, but how can it be completed?

This SBC joins the plethora of challenge content already in the game, although this gives players the chance to get two great cards as well as an extra reward.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Moments Duo SBC, including how many coins it will take to complete.

How to Complete the Moments Duo SBC

Here are the requirements to complete the Moments Duo SBC in FIFA 22:

Kazuyoshi Miura

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

Earn a Player Moments Kazuyoshi Miura celebrating him becoming the oldest scorer ever in 2017 at 50 years old!

Shunsuke Nakamura

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

Earn a Player Moments Shunsuke Nakamura celebrating his sublime goal against Manchester United in UCL 06/07

Description: Complete these challenges to earn Players Moments Nakamura, Miura and earn a bonus Prime Electrum Players pack!

FIFA 22 Moments Duo SBC Cost

Players will be looking at around 65,000 coins to complete the SBC task from scratch, which isn’t a huge amount to pay for two pretty decent cards.

However, if you’ve got a decent amount of fodder cards in your roster then this price will drop exponentially and the SBC will be even easier to complete.

Is it Worth Completing?

Players on FUTBIN have given this SBC the seal of approval already, with an 88% rating as of writing.

There were a couple of dissenting views regarding the SBC, but these appeared to be downvoted into oblivion by the community as a whole on the site.

Some negative views had merit, such as one player who wrote: “Look, I get they are a bit of fun, but 72k for 2 players you will never use, who are unlinkable with anyone but each other and are just above average cards anyway.

“Both 3 star 4 star, if they were normal gold cards, wouldn't be worth more than 10k each.”

If you fancy having two quirky cards on your roster then definitely give this SBC a crack, otherwise move on.

