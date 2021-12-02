AEW: TBS Women's Championship tournament semi-finals bracket confirmed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Last night saw the final spot in the semi-final bracket of the TBS Women's Championship Tournament was confirmed.

Dynamite saw a grueling quarter-final bout between Ruby Soho and Kris Statlander, in order to determine who will book their place in the semi-finals and take on Nyla Rose. This match saw Ruby Soho pick up the victory and gain momentum going into the next round of this ever-impressive tournament.

The other bracket sees the fiery and tenacious Thunder Rosa go one-on-one with the unstoppable and unbeatable Jade Cargill. Jade Cargill is to square off with Rosa's student Janai Kai where we learned that Rosa would be joining commentary for the bout.

The calibre of this match as well as the other bracket is the pinnacle of the AEW women's division. With 3 of the 4 competitors being in the top 5 power rankings of their division. It shows that Jade Cargill sits highest at number 2 with a win-loss record of 19 wins and 0 losses. Most of her wins have come in a time of fewer than 2 minutes. Thunder Rosa sits third in the power rankings and has a very impressive record of 30 wins and 3 losses in 2021 even having a victory over current AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker. Rosa isn't a stranger to winning and is on paper the toughest challenge in Cargills illustrious career thus far.

On the other hand, since Ruby Soho arrived in AEW she has made an impact. From winning the number one contender battle royale at All Out to going toe to toe and putting on a show with some of AEW's finest, she is no stranger to big matches. However, she is coming up against one of the toughest women in AEW in Nyla Rose. Rose being a former AEW Women's Champion is no stranger to winning big matches, especially those that consist of high stakes. This should be another match that could steal the show.

The TBS Tournament has been consistent for great high calibre matches and these upcoming matches shouldn't disappoint as any of these four women deserve to be the inaugural champion.

You can watch AEW internationally on FITE TV.

