Crimson Desert: Release Date, Leaks, Gameplay, Platforms and Everything You Need to Know

Crimson Desert is a new open-world action game from the creators of Black Desert Online, but it won’t be a direct sequel to the popular title.

Developers Pearl Abyss were apparently considering making Crimson Desert a prequel to Black Desert, but these plans were changed, deciding instead to make the new game a standalone IP that shares some of the same themes.

Here’s everything you need to know about Crimson Desert:

Release Date

Crimson Desert was originally slated to be released in 2021l however, Pearl Abyss confirmed in July 2021 that the game would be delayed.

We do not currently have a definitive release date for the game, although it is believed that the new title will be released at some point in 2022.

Gameplay

Footage has already been revealed of the game, but this ‘highlight reel’ content is likely not indicative of the actual gameplay in the game.

The game is expected to have a third-person perspective along the lines of the Shadow of Mordor games.

The trailer for the game puts a lot more emphasis on melee weapons rather than ranged combat, but there will be bow and arrow combat in the game.

There’s also a moment in the trailer where a player character hits a Stone Cold Stunner, so there’s that.

Leaks

A new gameplay leak shows some footage of the title in action, and although there isn’t any combat on show, the graphics and overall tone of the game look impressive:

Platforms

Crimson Desert is currently expected to be released on PC, PS4 and Xbox One as well as the next-gen consoles PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

There’s no news on a Nintendo Switch port for the game, but it is unlikely that the game will be released on the console.

Story

The game’s official website gives some insight into the storyline and plot of the new IP from Pearl Abyss.

It notes: "The King of Demeniss, Unifier of Lands, lies in a coma. In the ensuing power vacuum, those who have suffered under his iron rule now seek to exploit his weakness.



“Some who have felt the oppression of his conquests seek only independence, but others dream of gaining their own absolutist rule."

So, if you’re into your fantasy this looks like a fantastic game to pick up when it finally gets a retail release.

