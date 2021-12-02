Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With The Ashes starting next week, it seems everyone’s getting in the mood after BT Sport posted a clip of England’s former football stars having an indoor batting session.

Rio Ferdinand, Gary Lineker, Paul Scholes, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard all take turns both bowling and batting - and it makes for some great viewing.

First up is Lineker, who narrowly avoids the first ball from Lampard, before smacking one “out of the stadium” (according to Rio).

After some supposed tampering of the seam Lampard gets Lineker to walk, with a quick ball catching out the Match of the Day host.

Up next is the ever-composed Scholes, who barely breaks a smile in the video, but perhaps that’s because he was concentrating so much.

The former United midfielder isn’t the most assured with the bat in his hand, but nonetheless did well to deal with Gerrard’s balls.

Scholes barely connects with one which flies behind him, which Ferdinand is unable to catch. You can hear Scholes whisper; “You were sleeping there”.

It’s no surprise that the two most famed for their long-range shooting ability in football, are also the best batsmen in the BT Sport pundit cricket team.

Lampard steps up and, after missing the first ball, smashes one for six as the others marvel at the strike. The former Chelsea midfielders’ time at the stumps didn’t last long however, as Scholes drove a ball straight past Lampard shortly after.

Finally up to bat we have the current Aston Villa manager and Liverpool legend, Stevie G.

Gerrard looks the most natural batsman of the bunch, displaying his cover drives and defensive shot ability. He’s even able to take a bouncer to the face with a smile!

You then hear the scouser say to Ferdinand: “I’ve got to hit a six”. The next shot, he absolutely leathers into the lighting and camera rigs above the pitch.

The shot was so good, you can almost hear Andy Gray’s screaming Gerrard’s name in the background. “What a hit son, what a hit”.

