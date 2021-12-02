Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen is back in training at his old club, Odense Boldklub, as he continues his recovery from his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 in June.

The football community was left in complete shock when Eriksen collapsed to the ground with no one around him during Denmark's opening group game against Finland.

Thanks to the bravery of his teammates, who realised the seriousness of the situation straight away, and the outstanding work by the paramedics present at the stadium, Eriksen was resuscitated and his condition was stabilised.

However, his tournament was over and he has not played again since. It seemed that his career may have been brought to a premature end, but this latest update suggests that there is still hope that he could play again.

A spokesperson for Odense confirmed to Reuters via Sky Sports that Eriksen is back doing individual training at his former club.

They said: "Eriksen reached out to us, and he is now training by himself.

"It's natural for him since he played here in his youth and lives around the corner. We are very happy to be able to provide training facilities for him."

The Danish playmaker came through Odense's ranks as a youngster before moving to Dutch giants Ajax in 2009. He would go on to join Tottenham in 2013, and he spent six-and-a-half years in north London, helping Spurs reach the Champions League final in 2019.

He left the Premier League club in January 2020 to try his luck in Serie A with Inter Milan, and he won the scudetto with the Italian side back in May.

Having operated at the highest level for over a decade, which included receiving 109 international caps, Eriksen may have ambitions of getting back to testing himself against the best.

Whether that's possible remains to be seen, but for now, we're just happy to hear that he's fit and healthy, and out on the training pitch where he belongs.

