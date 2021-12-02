Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester City kept up the pace with Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table on Wednesday night with victory away to Aston Villa.

Pep Guardiola’s side ran out 2-1 winners thanks to goals from Portuguese duo Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva.

It was a third consecutive win by that scoreline after previous victories against Paris Saint-Germain and West Ham. And it’s now six consecutive victories for City.

But they didn’t have it all their own way against Villa on Wednesday.

Villa Park was bouncing with the club now resurgent after two wins out of two under Steven Gerrard heading into the match.

City may have found themselves 2-0 ahead at half time but Ollie Watkins’ strike just after the break gave the home side hope.

But it wasn’t just on the pitch that Villa were giving the champions a hard time.

In the stands, one Villa fan decided he would attempt to wind up the entire away fanbase.

The aforementioned Villa supporter was in an executive box above the away section on Wednesday night.

While City may well have been winning on the pitch, the Villa fan knew there was one thing he had over the City fans - a European Cup.

Villa won the European Cup in 1982 when they defeated Bayern Munich in Rotterdam. Meanwhile, City are still searching for their first European triumph.

And if you thought that grown men couldn’t be wound up simply by a picture of a trophy on a phone, you’re very much mistaken.

Many City fans decided to turn around and argue back with the Villa fan instead of watching their team on the pitch.

VIDEO: Villa fan winds up Man City supporters

We all love a bit of harmless fan banter, don't we?

But City fans had the last laugh as they held on to their 2-1 lead to earn all three points.

