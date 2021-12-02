Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2: What is the Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake was one of the biggest-selling titles on the PS4, but what is the release date for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2?

The first instalment of the Remake saw Cloud and his crew go through Midgar and the opening few hours of the original Final Fantasy 7 on the Playstation, although with vast improvements to the graphical quality and the gameplay style.

Here’s everything you need to know about the release date for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2.

When is the Release Date?

Square Enix originally confirmed that work had begun on Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 back in November 2019, even before the first part of the Remake had been released on PS4.

At this point, we do not currently have a definitive date of release for the game; however, we’re expecting that Square Enix will be looking to utilize the full power of the PS5, giving the development team as long as possible to get the next element of this massive franchise as perfect as possible.

The first game was released in April 2020, so we can probably expect Part 2 of the Remake to be released around April 2022, giving Square Enix two years from the original release to create the sequel.

The hype surrounding the next game in the Final Fantasy 7 Remake series is huge, and fans are hoping that they will be able to experience open-world elements of the game now that they are venturing outside of Midgar.

It is not confirmed exactly how many Parts Final Fantasy 7 Remake will be in total, although if Square Enix are able to churn out excellent titles piecemeal then they will likely try and adopt that feature going forward.

There are reportedly more Remakes in the works for Square Enix, with Final Fantasy IX being the next Playstation classic to potentially be seeing a complete Remake and adaptation to modern-day consoles.

Whether Square Enix will decide to take this to other titles in the series remains to be seen, with Final Fantasy V, VIII and X other potential candidates for Remakes in the future.

