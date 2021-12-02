Football Manager 2022 Barcelona: Tactics, Budget, Key Players, Who to Sign and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Barcelona are one of the biggest clubs in world football and also one of the most interesting teams to manage in Football Manager 2022.

The club have a number of financial issues, with their wage bill ever-rising, and their transfer budget dwindling.

However, they have a number of genuine stars at the club and some brilliant youngsters too.

Taking over is a challenge, as you’ll be competing in La Liga and the Champions League, and trying to build a new legacy after the exit of Lionel Messi.

Can you take them to glory and beat the likes of Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid to the title?

To help you make up your mind, we’ve put together a team guide for the Catalan giants!

Read More: How to avoid injuries on Football Manager 2022

Barcelona team guide on Football Manager 2022

Board expectations

Barcelona are expecting you to challenge for the Liga title in the first season after you take over.

You’re also expected to reach the first knockout round of the Champions League, although the Super Cup isn’t deemed important.

You’re also expected to work towards becoming the most reputable team in the world; while in the second season you’re expected to win La Liga and challenge for the Champions League.

Budget

Barcelona don’t really have a lot of money to spend at the start of the game.

Transfer budget: £0

Wage budget remaining: £50.97k p/w

There’s really not a great deal of money here.

Facilities

Superb training facilities

Superb youth facilities

Excellent youth recruitment

Exceptional academy coaching

This is exactly what you’d expect from a club like Barcelona.

Stadium

The Camp Nou is one of the most incredible stadiums in world football, capable of seating 99,354 fans.

Personnel

Key player: Marc Andre ter Stegen

Captain: Sergio Busquets

Vice-captain: Gerard Pique

Assistant manager: Alfred Schreuder

Director of Football: Mateu Alemany

Suggested best XI

When you load into the game, you’ll be given a suggested best XI from the squad you already have.

In a 4-3-1-2 formation, here’s the XI: Ter Stegen; Dest, Pique, Araujo, Alba; De Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Memphis; Aguero, Fati.

This is an excellent XI but there is some strengthening that can be done.

Tactics

When you head into the tactics screen you’re given three different presets for suggested tactical systems.

With Barcelona, the suggestions are ‘control possession’, ‘tiki-taka’ and ‘vertical tiki-taka’.

What else were you expecting from Barcelona?!

Key positions to strengthen

There isn’t a lot of money here but you can potentially cash in on certain players to raise funds.

If you can do that, there’s every chance you’ll be able to strengthen and we’d recommend looking to sign a right-back, with all of the options there having a current ability rating of 2.5*.

You could also do with buying a new striker to provide proper back-up to Aguero, given how much of a veteran the former Manchester City man is.

Youngsters ready for the first-team

There are a fair few potential wonderkids in the youth teams.

Nico is a 19-year-old defensive midfielder with 4* potential ability, while Mika Marmol could become a better player than Gerard Pique in central defence.

Full 1st season squad

Goalkeepers: Neto, Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Defenders: Moussa Wague, Sergino Dest, Oscar Mingueza, Gerard Pique, Eric Garcia, Ronald Araujo, Samuel Umtiti, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Sergi Roberto, Alejandro Balde.

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Frenkie De Jong, Riqui Puig, Gavi, Coutinho, Pedri.

Forwards: Yusuf Demir, Ousmane Dembele, Memphis Depay, Ansu Fati, Sergio Aguero, Martin Braithwaite, Luuk De Jong.

Keep it tuned to GiveMeSport for all the latest gaming news.

News Now - Sport News