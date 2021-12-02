Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker 6.0 Full Patch Notes Revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Final Fantasy XIV will soon be hitting the much-anticipated beginning of the Endwalker expansion, and we’ve got all the information you need regarding the release.

FF 14 has been one of the biggest MMORPG titles for some time, with Square Enix releasing the 14th mainline iteration of the Final Fantasy series in August 2013.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker Patch 6.0:

Release Date

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker will be officially released by Square Enix on Tuesday December 7th 2021 and the patch notes have now gone live for the gaming community to view.

Patch Notes

Here are the official Patch Notes for Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker:

“At long last, the saga of Hydaelyn and Zodiark reaches its climax! Embark on an epic journey to breathtaking new lands together with the Scions as you fight to deliver the star from encroaching doom.

“In addition to the gripping story of the main scenario, this update includes two new jobs, reaper and sage, an increased level cap of 90, the new male Viera race, and so much more.”

Areas

New Locations:

Old Sharlayan (City)

Radz-at-Han (City)

Labyrinthos

Garlemald

Thavnair

Mare Lamentorum

Quests

“Patch 6.0 introduces myriad quests in addition to the main scenario. As such, there may be cases where the patch notes only cite the initial quest in a series, or omit quests entirely to prevent spoilers. We encourage players to explore and discover what new stories and adventures await.

The Next Ship to Sail

Disciple of War or Magic level 80

Rising Stones (X:6.0 Y:5.9)

Alphinaud

Players must first complete the main scenario quest "Death Unto Dawn."

Role Quests

Tank (Paladin / Warrior / Dark Knight / Gunbreaker)

Shrouded in Peril

Level: ???

Radz-at-Han (X:7.6 Y:9.7)

Gridanian Delegate

Players must progress to a certain point in the Endwalker main scenario.

Melee DPS (Monk / Dragoon / Ninja / Samurai / Reaper)

Storm Clouds Brewing

Level: ???

Radz-at-Han (X:7.7 Y:9.6)

Limsa Lominsan Delegate

Players must progress to a certain point in the Endwalker main scenario.

Physical Ranged DPS (Bard / Machinist / Dancer)

Seeds of Disquiet

Level: ???

Radz-at-Han (X:7.6 Y:9.4)

Doman Delegate

Players must progress to a certain point in the Endwalker main scenario.

Magical Ranged DPS (Black Mage / Summoner / Red Mage)

Our Aching Souls

Level: ???

Radz-at-Han (X:7.8 Y:9.4)

Ishgardian Delegate

Players must progress to a certain point in the Endwalker main scenario.

Healer (White Mage / Scholar / Astrologian / Sage)

Far from Free

Level: ???

Radz-at-Han (X:7.5 Y:9.6)

Ala Mhigan Delegate

Players must progress to a certain point in the Endwalker main scenario.

System Changes and Additions

Level cap increased to 90 for all classes and jobs except Blue Mage.

"Stat Squish" - All player, enemy stats and the EXP curve after level 50 adjusted downwards for technical reasons.

Reduction approximately 80% vs old level 80 values.

Any EXP in-between levels will be RESET to 0 upon 6.0 launch. This is due to database issue.

Belts will be removed from the game to open additional item storage space.

New Residential District: Empyreum

Treasure Hunt: The Excitatron 6000 treasure map dungeon (6.05)

The Whorleater (Unreal) removed and Faux Hollows placed on hiatus until Patch 6.1

More information can be found on the official Final Fantasy XIV website.

Enter the Giveaway to win a Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and FIFA 22 Legacy Edition!

You can find all of the latest Final Fantasy News and everything Gaming related right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News