Everton latest news: Farhad Moshiri issues excuse for Rafa Benitez after 4-1 loss

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Paul Brown can't stand it when poor form and results are blamed on injuries, just as Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has done following a 4-1 defeat to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.

The Toffees custodian sent a statement to talkSPORT's Jim White to defend under-fire manager Rafa Benitez.

What's the latest news involving Rafa Benitez?

Benitez's future as Goodison gaffer has come under the spotlight following a humbling loss on Wednesday night to Everton's bitter rivals, who he rather awkwardly remains closely associated with having helped them clinch the 2005 Champions League title.

Everton have now lost eight of their last eleven games across all competitions and suffered six defeats in their last seven Premier League outings, the only exception being a home draw against Tottenham in Antonio Conte's first game in charge.

Furious Toffees supporters were already heading for the exits after 20 minutes on Wednesday when Liverpool went two goals up, while the ones that stayed chanted 'sack the board' and 'Rafa out'.

Football Terrace DEBATE: Should Harry Maguire be STRIPPED of Man United captaincy?

But Everton owner Moshiri has insisted that Benitez's job isn't in immediate danger - blaming the side's recent problems on injuries. In a text message to Jim White that the presenter read out live on talkSPORT, Moshiri said...

"Football is about crisis one day and glory the following day. Rafa is a good manager and underperformance is largely due to the injuries. Next two weeks, we will get to a full squad and, in the meantime, results will improve."

What did Paul Brown say about Everton's injury problems?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown revealed that he 'hates it' when injuries are blamed for poor results and performances.

He said to GMS: "I have to say, I hate it when people look at the injuries in a team and then blame everything on that."

Enter Giveaway

Are injuries to blame for Everton's poor form?

It's obvious Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been a real miss for the Toffees this season. He was the sixth-top scorer in the entire Premier League last term and scored in each of the first three top flight games of the current campaign, before being ruled out with injury.

But the Merseysiders still managed to beat Burnley and Norwich and draw with Manchester United in the target man's absence, so clearly Everton's recent woes aren't down to Calvert-Lewin's injury alone.

1 of 15 Can you name this obscure Everton 2000s player? Rat Atteveld Ian Durrant Phillipe Senderos David Unsworth

Most Premier League teams will have injury problems to some degree - especially as we approach the most hectic part of the season - and ultimately the players and the managers must to find ways of adapting.

Certainly in recent weeks, Everton have struggled to do that.

News Now - Sport News