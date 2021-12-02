Fortnite Update 19.00: Release Date: UK Time, Patch Notes, Bug Fixes And More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is almost here, and along with it update 19.00, and we have all of the details you need to know regarding this upcoming patch.

Epic Games are preparing for gamers to wave goodbye to Chapter 2 in what has been a roller-coaster of a ride, since it was introduced to the third-person battle royale series back in October 2019.

With this in mind, the developers are preparing to start off on a clean slate, with a seismic finale event that is believed to be paving the way for a new map in Fortnite.

Read more: Fortnite Chapter 2 Finale Event (The End): Date, Start Time And Everything You Need To Know

On the other side of the epic battle with The Cube Queen, Epic are providing some significant changes to the series with 19.00. But the question is, what will these implementations consist of?

Enough talk! Scroll down to find out everything we know so far.

Read more: Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Release Date, Battle Pass, Map, Trailer And More

Release Date

At the time of writing, Epic have, unusually, not confirmed a launch date for when 19.00 goes live. We say unusually because Chapter 3 Season 1 will be released as part of this patch, but have not been clear at this time regarding when it might come out.

However, fear not! We will update this section over the next few days as soon as Epic Games make further announcements.

UK Time

The expected release time in the UK is 10 am GMT, with downtime getting underway beforehand with matchmaking disabled.

Typically this usually takes an hour but we suspect that this will take a lot longer this time around with there being an entirely new chapter added to Fortnite.

Once this information becomes available, we will add those details here.

Patch Notes

As mentioned above, the patch notes for Fortnite update 19.00 have yet to be disclosed. The comprehensive list of changes that Epic Games have made, as well as the respective sections listed below, will be filled out in their entirety once new information becomes available in the coming days.

Be sure to stick with us and stay tuned for more details are set to be released.

Gameplay

TBC

Bug Fixes

TBC

WIN A NINTENDO SWITCH, FIFA 22, AND MARIO KART 8!

You can find all of the latest Fortnite News and everything Gaming related right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News