Lennox Lewis is considered one of the greatest British boxers of all-time, with famous wins against Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield, and Vitali Klitschko marking a storied career.

However, there was perhaps no greater showcase of the The Lion’s skills than in his 1998 fight against Shannon Briggs, billed as the “March Badness” fight.

In the fourth round of their heavyweight bout, Briggs, who had controversially defeated George Foreman by majority decision to become Lewis’ next opponent, began throwing a few combination punches in an attempt to generate some offense against the holding WBC Champion.

Seemingly unfazed, Lewis drops his hands by his side, before returning with a strong three-punch combination of his own to send Briggs to the mat.

It was a devastatingly casual knockdown by Lewis, who would go on to win the fight by TKO in the next round.

After his victory, The Lion would then go on to face the undefeated Zeljko Mavrovic, who he defeated easily, before eventually fighting Evander Holyfield and becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. It became a crowning achievement in his illustrious career.

Lewis would go on to fight until 2002, when he retired after defeating Vitali Klitschko at the Staples Center in California. He has since worked as a boxing analyst and philanthropist.

But recent reports have claimed that the legendary boxer may be returning to the ring to fight Mike Tyson, in what would be a rematch of their 2002 bout in Tennessee.

Mike Tyson returned to the boxing ring last year in an exhibition against Roy Jones Jr, which ended in a split decision draw.

“Iron Mike” was originally meant to go up against famed opponent Evander Holyfield; however, after Holyfield was defeated in a first round TKO by UFC star Vitor Belfort, those plans were called off.

When asked about a potential future fight, Tyson stated “we got to do it with Lennox now.”

Whether the 56-year old Lenox Lewis will return to the ring to fight Tyson is yet to be seen. But here is to hoping that we get to see the last undisputed heavyweight champion showcase his skills back in the ring once more.

