Football Manager 2022 Real Madrid: Tactics, Budget, Key Players, Who to Sign and More
Real Madrid offers an interesting challenge on Football Manager 2022 and we have all the details you need to know before you launch into your sim.
The club did not manage to win the Spanish top-flight last season, as they were beaten to the title by city rivals Atletico Madrid.
Real also flattered to deceive in the Champions League, although they do have a number of genuinely world-class stars.
There is also a production line of brilliant young players who could work their way into the first-team under your management.
Can you guide them to glory once again and beat off the competition from both Atletico and Barcelona?
Take a look at our team guide below!
Real Madrid Football Manager 2022 Team Guide
Board expectations
When you take over at Real, you’ll be expected to win La Liga in your very first season at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Real are also expecting you to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League, although the Super Cup is not deemed important.
Budget
There’s a fair amount of cash here to strengthen the XI.
Transfer budget: £51.3m
Wage budget remaining: £56k p/w
That’s a really good amount of money, although you might want to siphon some of the transfer budget away to strengthen your hand in contract negotiations.
Facilities
Superb training facilities
Superb youth facilities
Excellent youth recruitment
Excellent academy coaching
This is exactly what you’d expect from a club like Real Madrid.
Stadium
The Santiago Bernabeu is one of the most historic stadiums in world football and it can hold 81,044 fans.
Personnel
Key player: Karim Benzema
Captain: Marcelo
Vice-captain: Karim Benzema
Assistant manager: Davide Ancelotti
Technical director: Abian Perdomo
Suggested best XI
When you first boot up the save, you’ll be given a preview of your squad in a suggested XI, composed of your best XI.
In a 4-3-3 formation with a defensive midfielder the line-up is thus: Courtois; Nacho, Alaba, Militao, Mendy; Casemiro, Modric, Kroos; Asensio, Benzema, Hazard.
That’s a remarkably good XI, although there is room to strengthen.
Tactics
When you head into the tactics screen, you’ll be given a selection of presets to pick from for your tactical style.
They are ‘control possession’, ‘tiki-taka’ and ‘catenaccio’.
The latter is an Italian style designed to completely nullify the opposition’s attack and utilise a highly-structured defensive approach.
Key positions to strengthen
You could definitely do with an excellent right-back, given that both Nacho and Eder Militao – the best options – are naturally centre-backs.
A new striker would also be a very worthwhile signing, to both provide back-up to Karim Benzema and eventually replace him.
Youngsters ready for the first-team
The jewel of your academy is 19-year-old full-back Miguel Gutierrez, who is predicted to become just as good as David Alaba.
Antonin Blanco is also a teenage central midfielder with the ability to become a first-teamer in central midfield.
Full 1st season squad
Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin.
Defenders: Eder Militao, Jesus Vallejo, Nacho, Lucas Vazquez, Dani Carvajal, Marcelo, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy.
Midfielders: Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Dani Ceballos, Luka Modric, Isco.
Forwards: Gareth Bale, Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Karim Benzema, Luka Jovic, Mariano.
Keep it tuned to GiveMeSport for all the latest gaming news.