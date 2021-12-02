Southampton team news: Hasenhuttl still 'not 100% convinced' by 126-game Saints star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ralph Hasenhuttl has never been 100% convinced about Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy, according to journalist Tom Barclay.

The 31-year-old is currently the Saints' first-choice 'keeper, but his future as the club's No.1 seems far from certain.

Is Alex McCarthy's position at Southampton safe?

McCarthy has been the shot-stopper Hasenhuttl has used this season, but the Englishman has less than a year remaining on his contract. Southampton have also been linked with other goalkeepers, which adds even more doubt.

According to Barclay's paper The Sun, Southampton have joined Premier League rivals West Ham and Tottenham in the race to sign West Brom's Sam Johnstone, whose contract is also up at the end of the season.

Nothing is a certainty, but it does look like McCarthy, who has made 126 appearances for Southampton, could lose his No.1 spot if he is still at the club for the 2022/23 campaign.

Fraser Forster will be out of contract next year, too. The former Celtic man has barely played this term so will probably fancy a move, so it could be at least one out and one in for the Saints when it comes to that position between the sticks.

What has Tom Barclay said about Alex McCarthy?

Barclay feels Hasenhuttl has never been fully convinced by McCarthy or any of his goalkeepers.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, The Sun journalist said: "I think it's fair to say that throughout his time at Southampton, Ralph Hasenhuttl has never been 100% convinced about Alex McCarthy or any of his goalkeepers. He has chopped and changed."

Who could replace Alex McCarthy at Southampton?

As already mentioned, there has been talk about Southampton moving for Johnstone.

Manchester United's Dean Henderson could also be another option, with the 24-year-old's name one several Saints fans have discussed on social media.

Henderson is firmly behind David de Gea in the pecking order at Old Trafford and could now be on the move.

90min reported last month that the England international is ready to push for a permanent transfer.

He was excellent for Sheffield United during the 2019/20 season, keeping an impressive 13 clean sheets to help the Blades finish in ninth place. Only Manchester City's Ederson (16) and Burnley's Nick Pope (15) were able to keep more.

He also finished in the top 10 for saves made, recording 97, which was one more than De Gea.

If Southampton are to lose a goalkeeper or want an upgrade on McCarthy, then Henderson could be a very good option if they can get him out of Manchester United.

