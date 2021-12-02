Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Devin Haney would be happy to fight George Kambosos Jr in his own backyard in Australia, according to his promoter Eddie Hearn.

The Australian, 28, ended Teofimo Lopez's brief reign as unified lightweight champion last weekend coming out on top courtesy of a split decision in Las Vegas.

The result has opened up the division like a can of worms as the likes of Haney and his fierce rivals Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia have all called their shot in recent days at the newly-crowned king.

But for now at least the American has enough of his own problems to worry about as he is all-set to fight underdog JoJo Diaz Jr at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on December 4.

However, Hearn says Haney is more than willing to accept the fight in enemy territory, telling iFL TV: "The obvious thing is to fight Devin Haney for all the belts.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

"That’s the fight, but Devin has got to beat Jojo [Diaz Jr] next week.

"You just had a situation there where the underdog [Kambosos] just won, so Devin has got to be switched on.

“I’d love to work with George [Kambosos] and take him [Haney] to Australia.

"That’s the dream. They come from Australia and beat Teofimo Lopez to win all the belts. It’s unbelievable."

The son of recently-retired boxing promoter Barry, Hearn understands the game better than practically anyone else out there, so he knows there will be plenty circling the Sydney ace.

And while there's no guarantee that fight will actually happen next, he made it clear he is willing to offer him however much he wants in order to make sure it does.

"Listen, the kid [Kambosos] is going to make a fortune," he added.

"He’s cracked it, and good luck to him, but hopefully, it’s the Devin Haney fight.

"Hopefully, he can win the final belt, and he believes he can win that. We’ll do it in Vegas, or we’ll do it in Sydney [Australia], it doesn’t matter."

1 of 18 The Ultimate Floyd Mayweather Quiz: What his his nickname? 'Money' 'Big Bucks' 'Cash' 'Rich Kid'

MORE: George Kambosos Jr claims he ‘broke’ Teofimo Lopez with ‘mental games’ in build-up to their fight

MORE: Anthony Joshua will NOT step aside for Tyson Fury to fight Oleksandr Usyk, says Eddie Hearn

Read the latest updates: Boxing news and results

News Now - Sport News