Incredible new footage has emerged of Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington sharing a genuine moment of respect after the pair fought for the second time earlier this year.

Usman, 34, retained his welterweight title after defeating Covington via unanimous decision at UFC 268 in front of a sold-out crowd at Madison Square Garden.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' staked his claim to being the best pound-for-pound MMA fighter in the world today, although Covington also arguably gave a good account of himself as well with his new and improved striking which left fans immensely satisfied with the way the fight played out in the end.

During the live broadcast, viewers spotted the champion speaking to his opponent, but were unable to make out most of what was being said thanks to Joe Rogan and his loud commentary.

Thankfully however the UFC have now released a brand new video which reveals exactly what was said on the octagon floor for all your viewing pleasure.

Posting a close-up of the post-fight exchange on the UFC's official Twitter account, it's now much easier to listen to exactly what they said to each other.

As the duo came together to show their respect after the fight, Covington can be heard saying: “You know I’m just trying to sell it for you."

To which a confused Usman replied: “What?"

Again Covington insisted: “You know I’m just trying to sell it for you."

And Usman reassured him: “I know. I know."

Covington then continued to apologise to Usman for causing any offence in the build-up to the fight after calling his fellow American 'the CEO of EPO'.

He said: “It’s all love. I’ve always had love for you. I’m just trying to make you money."

The two continued to have an inaudible conversation before being interrupted by referee Dan Miragliotta who ushered them back to their respective corners to await the final decision.

Miragliotta interjected: "Alright, go and kiss later, go back to your corner."

Usman won the fight via unanimous decision, with all three judges scoring the fight in his favour.

Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington's post-fight conversation was picked up on the cameras

Check out the video below...

