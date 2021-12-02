Grid Legends: All-New Trailer Teased With Release Date Reveal Incoming

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The developers of Grid Legends are on the verge of unveiling new information regarding their upcoming virtual racing sim.

Codemasters have turned their attention away from Formula 1 have honed in on their all-new title that emphasises cinematics and cutting-edge storylines.

Fans first got to see a glimpse of Grid Legends during last summer's EA Play Live, with no one expecting to see this game during the event.

While Codemasters have been rather secretive regarding this project so far, they are about to reveal all-new and juicy details regarding the game itself and when gamers might be able to get their hands on it.

Grid Legends Trailer

Codemasters, after a long time coming, have started to slowly reveal the cards that have been pressed tightly against their chest - and are set to unveil a whole lot more very shortly.

They confirmed (via the game's official Twitter account) that a new trailer will be showcased on Friday 3rd December at 6 pm GMT.

The following details have been promised to be revealed during this footage:

New Gameplay

Features

Release Date Reveal

We do know so far that Grid Legends will be available before Christmas and will be released at some stage during 2022. However, at the time of writing, it is not clear whether it will be at the beginning, or the end of the year.

We are excited to see what will come from this trailer and what racing fans can look forward to as we head towards the Christmas and New Year period. Fingers crossed that it will be worth the wait.

