Football Manager 2022 Bayern Munich: Tactics, Budget, Key Players, Who to Sign and More

Bayern Munich are an interesting challenge to take on in Football Manager 2022 and we have put together a team guide for you to look at before you start.

The Bavarian giants have been dominant in the Bundesliga for some time now and continue to better Borussia Dortmund at pretty much every turn.

The club did somewhat flatter to deceive in the Champions League last term, though, and will be aiming to get back to the final stages of the European competition this time around.

Bayern have a number of genuinely exceptional players, along with some really excellent youth players.

They’re one of the teams where wins will undoubtedly be expected, so don’t expect to get a free ride.

Here’s a guide to Bayern Munich on Football Manager 2022!

Bayern Munich Football Manager 2022 Team Guide

Board expectations

When you start managing Bayern, you’re expected to win the Bundesliga in the first season.

The DFB-Pokal and the Super Cup are not regarded as important, but you’re also expected to reach the semi-final of the Champions League.

Budget

There’s a fair bit of cash here to spend.

Transfer budget: £25.65m

Wage budget remaining: £302k p/w.

That’s a decent amount of money to splash on some genuine first-team stars.

Facilities

Superb training facilities

Superb youth facilities

Excellent youth recruitment

Good academy coaching

This is what you’d expect from a super club like Bayern.

Stadium

The Allianz Arena is one of the most advanced stadiums in world football and it holds 75,000 fans.

Personnel

Key player: Robert Lewandowski

Captain: Manuel Neuer

Vice-captain: Thomas Muller

Assistant manager: Xaver Zembrod

Director of football: Hasan Salihamidzic

Suggested best XI

When you start playing the game, you’ll be given a suggested XI made up of the best players at the club.

In a 4-2-3-1 formation, the line-up is thus: Neuer; Kimmich, Sule, Hernandez, Davies; Goretzka, Sabitzer; Muller, Musiala, Sane; Lewandowski.

That’s an absolutely unbelievable team.

Tactics

When you go into the tactics screen for the first time, you’ll be recommended three different presets for your system.

They are ‘gegenpress’, ‘tiki-taka’, and ‘vertical tiki-taka’.

That’s to be expected from a club like Bayern.

Key positions to strengthen

The main position to strengthen is probably up front.

Robert Lewandowski is undoubtedly the first-choice in the role but if you’re going to play Thomas Muller in attacking midfield, you’ll need to add some real depth.

Buying a new striker who can play occasionally and eventually replace the Poland international should be a priority.

Youngsters ready for the first-team

There are three youngsters who appear primed for the first-team: Josip Stanisic, Tanguy Nianzou, and Mickael Cuisance.

They all have three stars of potential ability, so could be given plenty of minutes in the first season.

Full 1st season squad

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer, Sven Ulreich.

Defenders: Bouna Sarr, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Niklas Sule, Alphonso Davies, Lucas Hernandez.

Midfielders: Marc Roca, Joshua Kimmich, Marcel Sabitzer, Corentin Tolisso, Leon Goretzka.

Forwards: Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Kingsley Coman, Robert Lewandowski.

