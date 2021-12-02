Your Bizarre Adventure Codes (December 2021): How to Redeem, New Codes and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Your Bizarre Adventure (YBA) is a Roblox game based on JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and we have all the information you need to know about the latest codes you can use in the game.

Roblox is a huge game in itself and the community loves it because you can make lots of little games within it, and Your Bizarre Adventure has become one of the best in Roblox.

These codes that you can unlock give you an abundance of new content in the game including cosmetics, equipment and a lot more.

If you are a big fan and player of Your Bizarre Adventure, then you need to be using these codes so that you can make sure that you are getting the most out of the game.

Here is everything you need to know about Your Bizarre Adventure Codes for this month:

Active YBA Codes (December 2021)

Currently, there are no available codes for YBA in December 2021.

When they are released, we will provide you with all the latest codes right here, so make sure to check back here regularly.

Expired YBA Codes

Here is a list of expired YBA codes:

600kLikesFTW - Redeem for Redeemed Pure Rokakaka, Redeemed Ribcage, Redeemed Heart (Prestige must be 3+)

200kLikesBruh - Redeem for 4 Redeemed Rokakaka, 4 Arrows

100kSubsLesGOO - Redeem code for Requiem Arrow and Rokakaka

YES150kSubs - Redeem code for Rib Cage and Left Arm

LUCKY_420k_LIKES- Redeem code for Lucky Arrow

80kSubTHX! - Redeem code for 4 Rokakaka and 4 Mysterious Arrow

ThanksFor50k+Subs!!! - Redeem for Requiem Arrow, Redeemed Rokakaka, and Redeemed Mysterious Arrow [Require 3+ Prestige]

344k_Likes - Redeem code for Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrow (NEW) [Expires May 28]

ThxFor30kSubs – Redeem code for Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrows [Requires 3+ Prestige]

325k_LIKES_DUB - Redeem code for Lucky Arrow [Expires May 23]

SubToUzuForMoreCodes!! - Redeem code for 2 Redeemed Rokakaka, 2 Redeemed Mysterious Arrow [Prestige 3+ Required]

262kStand - Redeem code for a reward [Prestige 3+ Required]

Yay251k - Redeem code for 2 Pure Rokakaka, 3 Rokakaka [Prestige 3+ Required]

Yay242k - Redeem code for Ribcage of the Saints Corpse, 2 Rokakaka, 3 Mysterious Arrow [Prestige 3+ Required]

Yay237k - Redeem this code for 2 Redeemed Ribcage of Saints Corpse, 2 Redeemed Rokakaka, and Redeemed Mysterious Arrow [Requires Prestige +3]

EXP4 - Redeem code for 2x EXP for 25 minutes

Le225kDub - Redeem code for Pure Rokakaka, Ribcage of The Saints Corpse, Rokakaka, Mysterious Arrow [Requires Prestige 3+]

EXP3 - Redeem code for 2x EXP for 25 minutes

sryForLeShutdownz - Redeem code for 5 Redeemed Rokakakas, 5 Redeemed Mysterious Arrows [Requires Prestige 3+]

SorryForShutdowns - Redeem code for reward [Requires Prestige 3+]

EXP2 - Redeem code for x2 EXP for 25 minutes

ThxVeryDelicious - Redeem code for reward [Requires Prestige 3+]

ThxFor200k - Redeem code for Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrow [Requires Prestige 3]

EXP1 - Redeem code for EXP

ThxFor188k - Redeem code for Roka, Arrows, and 2x EXP Boost

GIMMETUSK - Redeem code for Ribcage of The Saints Corpse, Redeemed Pelvis of The Saints Corpse

ThxFor185k - Redeem code for Pure Roka, 3 Redeemed Arrows, and 2X EXP Boost [Must be Prestige +1]

GiveMeSixPistols - Redeem code for a reward

Nostalgic - Redeem code for a reward [Must be Prestige 1+]

Test - Redeem code for a free reward [Must be Prestige 1+ or Level 10+]

Star Code Infernasu - Redeem code for Rokakaka, Arrow, and 20 minutes of x2 EXP [Must be Prestige 1+]

THIS UPDATE WAS MADE IN HEAVEN - Redeem code for Pure Rakakaka and Arrow [Must be Prestige 1+]

How to Redeem YBA Codes

As with all mobile games, there are different ways in which you can redeem codes. In YBA, it only takes a few steps and will not take you long at all. Here are the steps you need to complete in order to redeem these codes.

Step 1 : First, you open Your Bizarre Adventure on Roblox.

: First, you open Your Bizarre Adventure on Roblox. Step 2: When there, you then click on the “Menu” button and go to the “Settings” tab.

When there, you then click on the “Menu” button and go to the “Settings” tab. Step 3 : After this, will see a new tab in which you can type a code.

: After this, will see a new tab in which you can type a code. Step 4: When you are here, you enter the code and click on the “ Redeem ” to get rewards

When you are here, you enter the code and click on the “ Redeem ” to get rewards Step 5: Your reward should then be available to use in the game

