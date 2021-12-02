Battlefield 2042 Weekly update: Missions, Rewards and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Battlefield 2042 weekly updates keep content fresh and we have all of the latest developments for this week.

Many would have been expecting to see season 1 be released, but it seems like the developers are not ready for this and instead will be releasing this pre-season.

Although it is not what the Battlefield community was expecting, this is still an exciting thing for players as they will be treated to a lot of very new content.

With some information still unknown, including what day of the week it will be released, we will be providing all the latest updates so be sure to keep an eye on the page for all the details.

Weekly Update

We know that this pre-season will update once a week and when it does it will bring an abundance of new content to keep the Battlefield community entertained.

Missions

For those wondering, there will be 3 varying missions each week which you can track via the main menu. When you complete these missions you will receive a lot of XP. Each week we will tell you exactly what the missions are and how you can complete them.

Rewards

Each week there will be rewards that players can receive for completing the missions. There will also be a main reward that players will receive. This will be a unique cosmetic reward that you only get if you finish all of the available missions that week.

This is a very exciting and important time for the developers of Battlefield 2042, as there has been a lot of criticism about the game since it was released.

With such criticism, they need this pre-season content to be very good, otherwise you can see a lot of players leaving the game to play other new releases like Call of Duty Vanguard, which are receiving a lot of praise from the gaming community.

Hopefully the developers meet the expectations of the Battlefield community and provide players with some great content in pre-season so that they get massively excited in the build up to season 1.

