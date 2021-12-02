Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

In the Premier League this season, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota have been playing football from another planet.

Between them, Liverpool's three attacking stars have found the back of net 37 times across all competitions, with Salah responsible for 19 of them after his brace against Everton on Wednesday evening.

It's going to take something miraculous from another three-man attack in the top-tier of English football to dethrone the trio in terms of goalscoring in 2021/22, that's for sure.

So with that in mind, we here at GIVEMESPORT have decided to work out the attacking trident from the Premier League with the most goals combined in every single season starting from 1992/93.

You can check out our findings below, with all stats sourced from Transfermarkt. Remember, goals from league, national cups and European competitions have been taken into consideration.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Let's begin...

1992/93

Teddy Sheringham (26), Nick Barmby (9) & Darren Anderton (7) | Tottenham Hotspur

Total goals: 46

1993/94

Andy Cole (41), Peter Beardsley (24) & Rob Lee (8) | Newcastle United

Total goals: 73

1994/95

Jurgen Klinsmann (29), Teddy Sheringham (23) & Nick Barmby (11) | Tottenham Hotspur

Total goals: 63

1995/96

Robbie Fowler (36), Stan Collymore (19) & Steve McManaman (9) | Liverpool

Total goals: 64

1996/97

Alan Shearer (27), Les Ferdinand (17) & Robbie Elliott (7) | Newcastle United

Total goals: 51

1997/98

Andy Cole (25), Teddy Sheringham (14) & David Beckham (11) | Manchester United

Total goals: 50

1998/99

Dwight Yorke (29), Andy Cole (24) & Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (17) | Manchester United

Total goals: 70

1999/00

Dwight Yorke (23), Andy Cole (22) & Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (15) | Manchester United

Total goals: 60

2000/01

Michael Owen (20), Emile Heskey (19) & Robbie Fowler (16) | Liverpool

Total goals: 55

2001/02

Ruud van Nistelrooy (36), Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (25) & David Beckham (16) | Manchester United

Total goals: 77

2002/03

Ruud van Nistelrooy (44), Paul Scholes (20) & Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (15) | Manchester United

Total goals: 79

2003/04

Thierry Henry (39), Robert Pires (19) & Freddie Ljungberg (10) | Arsenal

Total goals: 68

2004/05

Thierry Henry (30), Robert Pires (17) & Freddie Ljungberg (14) | Arsenal

Total goals: 61

2005/06

Ruud van Nistelrooy (24), Wayne Rooney (19) & Louis Saha (15) | Manchester United

Total goals: 58

2006/07

Didier Drogba (33), Frank Lampard (21) & Andriy Shevchenko (14) | Chelsea

Total goals: 68

2007/08

Cristiano Ronaldo (42), Carlos Tevez (19) & Wayne Rooney (18) | Manchester United

Total goals: 79

2008/09

Nicolas Anelka (25), Frank Lampard (20) & Didier Drogba (14) | Chelsea

Total goals: 59

2009/10

Didier Drogba (37), Frank Lampard (27) & Florent Malouda (15) | Chelsea

Total goals: 79

2010/11

Dimitar Berbatov (21), Javier Hernandez (20) & Wayne Rooney (16) | Manchester United

Total goals: 57

2011/12

Sergio Aguero (30), Edin Dzeko (19) & Mario Balotelli (17) | Manchester City

Total goals: 66

2012/13

Robin van Persie (30), Javier Hernandez (18) & Wayne Rooney (16) | Manchester United

Total goals: 64

2013/14

Sergio Aguero (28), Edin Dzeko (26) & Yaya Toure (24) | Manchester City

Total goals: 78

2014/15

Harry Kane (31), Nacer Chadli (13) & Christian Eriksen (12) | Tottenham Hotspur

Total goals: 56

2015/16

Sergio Aguero (29), Kevin De Bruyne (16) & Kelechi Iheanacho (14) | Manchester City

Total goals: 59

2016/17

Harry Kane (35), Dele Alli (22) & Heung-min Son (21) | Tottenham Hotspur

Total goals: 78

2017/18

Mohamed Salah (44), Roberto Firmino (27) & Sadio Mane (20) | Liverpool

Total goals: 91

2018/19

Sergio Aguero (32), Raheem Sterling (25) & Gabriel Jesus (21) | Manchester City

Total goals: 78

2019/20

Raheem Sterling (31), Sergio Aguero (23) & Gabriel Jesus (23) | Manchester City

Total goals: 77

2020/21

Harry Kane (33), Heung-min Son (22) & Gareth Bale (16) | Tottenham Hotspur

Total goals: 71

So there you have it, Salah, Mane and Firmino's combined haul of 91 goals in 2017/18 is the most by a Premier League trio in history.

Can Salah, Mane and Jota surpass that total in 2021/22? The way they're going, you'd be a fool to bet against that happening.

Although, the former two's AFCON commitments in January may prove to be a bit of an obstacle in that regard...

Premier League quiz: Who is the highest-paid player at all 20 clubs in 2021/22?

1 of 20 Who is Arsenal's top earner on £250,000-a-week? Nicolas Pepe Granit Xhaka Thomas Partey Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

News Now - Sport News