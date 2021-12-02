Liverpool, Man Utd, Chelsea: The highest-scoring trio in every single Premier League season
In the Premier League this season, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota have been playing football from another planet.
Between them, Liverpool's three attacking stars have found the back of net 37 times across all competitions, with Salah responsible for 19 of them after his brace against Everton on Wednesday evening.
It's going to take something miraculous from another three-man attack in the top-tier of English football to dethrone the trio in terms of goalscoring in 2021/22, that's for sure.
So with that in mind, we here at GIVEMESPORT have decided to work out the attacking trident from the Premier League with the most goals combined in every single season starting from 1992/93.
You can check out our findings below, with all stats sourced from Transfermarkt. Remember, goals from league, national cups and European competitions have been taken into consideration.
Let's begin...
1992/93
Teddy Sheringham (26), Nick Barmby (9) & Darren Anderton (7) | Tottenham Hotspur
Total goals: 46
1993/94
Andy Cole (41), Peter Beardsley (24) & Rob Lee (8) | Newcastle United
Total goals: 73
1994/95
Jurgen Klinsmann (29), Teddy Sheringham (23) & Nick Barmby (11) | Tottenham Hotspur
Total goals: 63
1995/96
Robbie Fowler (36), Stan Collymore (19) & Steve McManaman (9) | Liverpool
Total goals: 64
1996/97
Alan Shearer (27), Les Ferdinand (17) & Robbie Elliott (7) | Newcastle United
Total goals: 51
1997/98
Andy Cole (25), Teddy Sheringham (14) & David Beckham (11) | Manchester United
Total goals: 50
1998/99
Dwight Yorke (29), Andy Cole (24) & Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (17) | Manchester United
Total goals: 70
1999/00
Dwight Yorke (23), Andy Cole (22) & Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (15) | Manchester United
Total goals: 60
2000/01
Michael Owen (20), Emile Heskey (19) & Robbie Fowler (16) | Liverpool
Total goals: 55
2001/02
Ruud van Nistelrooy (36), Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (25) & David Beckham (16) | Manchester United
Total goals: 77
2002/03
Ruud van Nistelrooy (44), Paul Scholes (20) & Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (15) | Manchester United
Total goals: 79
2003/04
Thierry Henry (39), Robert Pires (19) & Freddie Ljungberg (10) | Arsenal
Total goals: 68
2004/05
Thierry Henry (30), Robert Pires (17) & Freddie Ljungberg (14) | Arsenal
Total goals: 61
2005/06
Ruud van Nistelrooy (24), Wayne Rooney (19) & Louis Saha (15) | Manchester United
Total goals: 58
2006/07
Didier Drogba (33), Frank Lampard (21) & Andriy Shevchenko (14) | Chelsea
Total goals: 68
2007/08
Cristiano Ronaldo (42), Carlos Tevez (19) & Wayne Rooney (18) | Manchester United
Total goals: 79
2008/09
Nicolas Anelka (25), Frank Lampard (20) & Didier Drogba (14) | Chelsea
Total goals: 59
2009/10
Didier Drogba (37), Frank Lampard (27) & Florent Malouda (15) | Chelsea
Total goals: 79
2010/11
Dimitar Berbatov (21), Javier Hernandez (20) & Wayne Rooney (16) | Manchester United
Total goals: 57
2011/12
Sergio Aguero (30), Edin Dzeko (19) & Mario Balotelli (17) | Manchester City
Total goals: 66
2012/13
Robin van Persie (30), Javier Hernandez (18) & Wayne Rooney (16) | Manchester United
Total goals: 64
2013/14
Sergio Aguero (28), Edin Dzeko (26) & Yaya Toure (24) | Manchester City
Total goals: 78
2014/15
Harry Kane (31), Nacer Chadli (13) & Christian Eriksen (12) | Tottenham Hotspur
Total goals: 56
2015/16
Sergio Aguero (29), Kevin De Bruyne (16) & Kelechi Iheanacho (14) | Manchester City
Total goals: 59
2016/17
Harry Kane (35), Dele Alli (22) & Heung-min Son (21) | Tottenham Hotspur
Total goals: 78
2017/18
Mohamed Salah (44), Roberto Firmino (27) & Sadio Mane (20) | Liverpool
Total goals: 91
2018/19
Sergio Aguero (32), Raheem Sterling (25) & Gabriel Jesus (21) | Manchester City
Total goals: 78
2019/20
Raheem Sterling (31), Sergio Aguero (23) & Gabriel Jesus (23) | Manchester City
Total goals: 77
2020/21
Harry Kane (33), Heung-min Son (22) & Gareth Bale (16) | Tottenham Hotspur
Total goals: 71
So there you have it, Salah, Mane and Firmino's combined haul of 91 goals in 2017/18 is the most by a Premier League trio in history.
Can Salah, Mane and Jota surpass that total in 2021/22? The way they're going, you'd be a fool to bet against that happening.
Although, the former two's AFCON commitments in January may prove to be a bit of an obstacle in that regard...