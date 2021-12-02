Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

We now have more information on the upcoming Netflix documentary series focused on WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

The Netflix documentary series is one of the most highly anticipated pieces of WWE content for quite some time, and we now have a better idea about when it's going to be released.

Speaking at a March of Dimes event, Stephanie McMahon announced that the series, which was announced back in 2020, is going to be released at some stage next year.

McMahon noted that she is "equal parts excited and really nervous" about the unnamed series dropping, saying:

"I am equal parts excited and really nervous. I don't know what it's going to say, but it's going to capture his life and his story, which so richly deserves to be told," she said about the still untitled series."

The show was announced by WWE higher-ups during the Q3 2020 earnings call, with WWE President Nick Khan saying the show will be one of the highest-budgeted series in Netflix history.

Khan has gotten fans quite excited by the show, revealing that the scenes he has seen were incredibly impressive, noting:

“We have seen early cuts of our upcoming Vince McMahon multipart Netflix documentary, which is executive produced by WWE and Bill Simmons, who did the acclaimed Andre the Giant documentary with us. The Vince cuts are out of this world, amazing. Wait until you see it.”

Bill Simmons, who worked on the Fyre Festival documentary with Netflix and on the Andre The Giant documentary for HBO, is the executive producer for McMahon's series.

Of course, the show will have some input from WWE too, with WWE Studios working in conjunction with Simmons on the production of the series.

For more on Vince McMahon's Netflix show over the coming weeks, make sure you stay tuned to GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News