Aston Villa transfer news: Steven Gerrard a 'massive draw' for £22.5m Villa Park target

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard will be a "massive draw" for midfielders like Juventus' Weston McKennie, says journalist Luke Hatfield.

Mckennie could find himself looking for a new club soon and has been linked with a move to Villa in the past.

What is the latest news involving Weston McKennie?

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Juventus view McKennie as expendable and he could leave the club in January if a €20m (£17m) offer arrives.

It is something that may appeal to Villa, who have been tracking the 23-year-old for a while if reports are to be believed.

The Sun claimed in October that Villa are ready to do battle with Premier League rivals Tottenham and West Ham in January for his signature, while there was also talk about him joining the Midlands club during the summer.

Enter Giveaway

Despite McKennie seemingly being expendable to Juventus, he has still featured often for the Italian giants this season.

The £22.5m-rated USA international has been a regular in their Serie A campaign and has played in all five of their Champions League games so far.

What has Luke Hatfield said about Weston McKennie?

It looks like there could be quite a battle for McKennie's signature in January, but Hatfield believes the chance to work with a legendary midfielder like Gerrard could be a draw for the former Schalke man.

When asked if Gerrard's appointment as Villa manager could lure McKennie to Villa Park, the Express & Star journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "Yeah, for sure. Any midfielder, either at Villa already or someone who's maybe a target or considering a move, Steven Gerrard will be a massive draw. There's no doubt about that."

Will Big Sam return to management?! Find out in his exclusive chat with The Football Terrace...

Would Weston McKennie joining Aston Villa be a good move?

McKennie joining Villa is a move that would probably benefit both parties. He does not look wanted, at least by some, at the Allianz Stadium, while the Villans could probably do with another midfielder.

Morgan Sanson has missed a lot of games since joining the club in the last January transfer window and Douglas Luiz has been linked with a move away from Villa Park.

1 of 10 Who was Martin O'Neill's record signing during his time at Villa? Nigel Reo-Coker Fabian Delph James Milner Steve Sidwell

According to Il Romanista, the Brazilian wants to leave the Premier League outfit amid interest from Jose Mourinho and AS Roma.

Taking all of that into account, a move for McKennie, a player Villa appear to like, would be logical. It is definitely one to keep an eye on when the transfer window opens.

News Now - Sport News