Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There aren't many footballers past or present more universally adored than Kaka.

As well as being a truly world-class operator in his pomp at AC Milan, the Brazilian icon is one the nicest and coolest customers of the modern era.

Kaka always seemed to play football with a smile on his face and rarely got into any sort of altercation with an opposing player.

So when the former Real Madrid man was sent off while playing for Brazil versus Ivory Coast at the 2010 World Cup, no one could quite believe what they were seeing.

A red card for Kaka? You've got to be joking, right?

Well, it did happen, but the 39-year-old's dismissal from the field of play was an absolutely laughable decision.

In the latter stages of the match with Brazil 3-1 up and cruising, Kaka was involved in a collision with Abdul Kader Keïta, who went down pathetically clutching his face.

Unfortunately, referee Stéphane Lannoy didn't realise that the Ivory Coast man was play-acting and opted to brandish a second yellow card in Kaka's direction.

Now, if you were wrongly sent off in that manner on the biggest sporting stage of all, you'd be absolutely fuming, wouldn't you?

Most people would probably lose their temper, but this is Kaka we're talking about.

The elegant playmaker simply strolled off the field with a smile on his face and oozing coolness while his teammates argued with the referee.

Revisit the incident out in South Africa here...

Video: Kaka was coolness personified after being wrongly sent off vs Ivory Coast

What a man.

That was the first red card of Kaka's professional career and despite having never been in the situation before, he still managed to look like an absolute boss in front of millions watching around the world.

As for Keïta, well, he should be utterly ashamed of his actions.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Kaka missed Brazil's final 2010 World Cup group game against Portugal due to suspension, but returned to help the team beat fellow South American nation Chile 3-0 in the last-16.

The Selecao were then eliminated in the quarter-finals by Holland thanks to a brace by Wesley Sneijder after Robinho's opener.

Quiz: Can you name the footballer based on their Wikipedia page?

1 of 15 Who moved from Barcelona to Real Madrid in 2000? Luis Enrique Luis Figo Javier Saviola Cristiano Ronaldo

News Now - Sport News