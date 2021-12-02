West Ham transfer news: Moyes to return for 28 y/o he was 'desperate' to sign in summer

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Peter O'Rourke has said that West Ham were "desperate" to sign Jesse Lingard in the summer and remain keen about doing a deal in January.

Lingard spent the second half of last season on loan at the London Stadium before returning to Old Trafford in a bid to impress Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

But that didn't happen, with the attacker making just one start in all competitions prior to his sacking last month and Lingard is already 'making personal arrangements' ahead of a return to the Hammers in the New Year.

What's the latest news with Lingard?

Up to now, it's been a season to forget for Lingard. To put his frustrations into context, he's been given more minutes by Michael Carrick than in Solskjaer's final four Premier League matches in charge.

It didn't appear to matter how poor the team were performing, Lingard was continuously overlooked and was more often than not watching on from the bench.

Even when he did contribute, with crucial goals against Newcastle and West Ham and an assist for Cristiano Ronaldo's winner against Villarreal, he wasn't rewarded with a start.

His fortunes could change following the arrival of Ralf Rangnick, who's first official game in charge could be against Crystal Palace, but regardless, the Lingard-to-West-Ham rumours don't appear to be going away.

And O'Rourke reckons that David Moyes' side will test the waters once again when the window opens in less than 30 days.

What did O'Rourke say about Lingard?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I think they'll have an interest in Lingard. They were desperate to do it in the summer window and for whatever reason it didn't work out.

"Lingard wanted one final go at Manchester United to see if he could get into the team, but he didn't under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer."

Do West Ham still need Lingard?

Despite a recent blip, the Hammers are enjoying another outstanding season under Moyes and remain firmly in the hunt for the top four and are still left in all three cup competitions.

But with so many competitions to juggle, Moyes needs squad players and is already seeing the negative impact of a couple of injuries, with his side now winless in three Premier League games.

Angelo Ogbonna suffered a serious knee injury against Liverpool and the Hammers are yet to win without him in the side.

West Ham are the fourth top scorers in the top-flight, but the goals have dried up of late with just two in almost five hours of action.

Therefore, with Lingard chomping at the bit, he would add some much-needed firepower to their squad and improve their chances of challenging for Champions League football and major silverware. After all, he did score nine goals and add five assists in his loan spell last season.

