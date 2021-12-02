Rangers transfer news: Huge update on whether Ryan Kent will leave Ibrox in January

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Peter O'Rourke reckons that Rangers could be forced into listening to offers for Ryan Kent next summer but ruled out an Ibrox exit in January.

Kent currently has around 18 months left on his contract but will have entered the final year of his deal at the end of the season.

Therefore, O'Rourke thinks that the Glasgow giants could have no choice but to cash-in on him in the summer of 2022.

What's the latest news with Kent?

Kent's contract situation is far from ideal for Rangers. They've only recently lost Steven Gerrard, and now appear in real danger of losing one of their most important players in the coming months.

But in truth, Kent's form this season has been less than impressive. The ex-Liverpool youngster was directly involved in 17 league goals in the Gers' title winning campaign in 2020-2021.

But his numbers this season have been nowhere near the player that was linked with a £10m move to Leeds 15 months ago.

Kent did win the penalty for Kemar Roofe's winner at Hibs on Wednesday, but he's scored just the solitary goal and chipped in with only three assists this term.

Rangers have taken 21 points from a possible 24 with Kent in the starting line-up, but O'Rourke believes that this could be his final season at Ibrox.

What did O'Rourke say about Kent?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Nothing will happen in January with him, it might be more interesting in the summer.

"I could maybe see Rangers being forced to listen to offers because he's now entering the final 18 months of his contract and there still seems to be no sign of him signing a new deal at Ibrox."

Has anyone been linked with Kent?

It doesn't come as a great surprise to see that Kent has already been linked with a move to Aston Villa, which would see him reunited with Gerrard.

The Daily Record believe that Kent is likely to be close to the top of Gerrard's wish-list, especially considering he was the man that brought him to Rangers from Liverpool back in 2018.

As mentioned above, Leeds were also keen on him in 2020, although the arrival of Daniel James could put a stop to their chances of returning for Kent.

He's clearly a player that could end up in the Premier League, but only time will tell exactly which club he signs for.

