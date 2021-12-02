West Ham transfer news: Moyes told to target 6 ft 3 beast instead of James Tarkowski

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Peter O'Rourke reckons that a January move for Nathaniel Phillips could be far more "achievable" for West Ham than James Tarkowski.

The Hammers have had a long-standing interest in the Burnley centre-back, but O'Rourke thinks that bringing targeting Phillips might be a better option.

What's the latest news with Phillips?

This time 12 months ago, not many outside of Liverpool would have heard of the young defender.

But following long-term injuries to both Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez sustained last season, the 24-year-old suddenly became an important player for Jurgen Klopp in 2020-2021, as one of just two fit senior centre-backs at the club.

The likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho were often preferred to Phillips before Christmas, but once he proved himself, he became a regular starter.

In fact, Phillips, 6ft3, would end up starting 13 of Liverpool's final 18 Premier League games to help the Reds finish in the top four.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

But the return to fitness of van Dijk and Gomez and the summer arrival of Ibrahima Konate has seen the centre-back slip down the pecking order, with just two appearances to his name this season - and one of those came for a weakened team against Preston in the Carabao Cup.

West Ham are set to make one final push for Tarkowski next month but could turn their attention towards Phillips should they fail in their bid to sign the England international.

Burnley are still likely to demand quite a considerable fee for Tarkowski despite his deal running out next summer and O'Rourke believes that targeting Phillips would be a far more feasible transfer.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

What did O'Rourke say about Phillips?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Phillips might be more achievable, he's well down the pecking order at Liverpool at the minute and for Liverpool, they haven't had any defensive injuries this season."

Football Terrace DEBATE: Can Arsenal stop Cristiano Ronaldo?

Why do West Ham need Phillips?

As soon as Angelo Ogbonna suffered a long-term knee problem, bringing in another centre-back was always likely to be close to the top of David Moyes' Christmas wish-list.

It's unlikely that the Italian will play again this season, which leaves Moyes with just three fit senior central defenders and a host of games on the horizon.

1 of 15 Can you name this obscure West Ham player from the 2000s? Marco Borriello Lionel Scaloni Sami Al Jaber Guillermo Franco

West Ham have already reached the knockout stages of the Europa League, are in the last eight of the Carabao Cup, and still have more than half of the Premier League season left to play.

Therefore, bringing in someone like Phillips will allow Moyes to rotate his centre-backs on a more frequent basis and keep his squad fresh for the crunch part of the campaign.

News Now - Sport News