Molineux transfer news: Wolves 'looking to strengthen' key position in January

Journalist Luke Hatfield has said that the "noises coming out of the club" are that Wolves are expected to look to bring in a centre-back in January.

Bruno Lage's men have been in brilliant form of late, suffering just one Premier League defeat in nine games, which has put them within touch of the European places.

But Wolves are short in defence and were forced to name just eight substitutes against Norwich on Saturday, two of which were goalkeepers and no recognised central defender.

What are Wolves' current defensive options?

Having continued with a back-three since replacing Nuno Espirito Santo, Lage's preferred trio has been Romain Saiss, Conor Coady and Max Kilman, who've started every Premier League game this season.

Those three have repaid Lage's faith with some excellent defensive displays, notably against Southampton and West Ham, whilst they kept another clean sheet against Norwich last weekend.

However, beyond those three, Lage has very little in reserve, epitomised by the bench he selected at Carrow Road.

Leander Dendoncker has previously played in a back-three, but his best position is in midfield.

Therefore, Willy Boly is Lage's only other recognised centre-back, but he's currently out injured with a muscle problem and is then hoping to represent Ivory Coast in the African Cup of Nations, which could rule him out for the majority of January.

The Athletic believe that a recall is likely for youngster Dion Sanderson, who's been enjoying a productive loan spell at Midlands rivals Birmingham this season, but Hatfield reckons that another centre-back joining in January is still likely to happen.

What did Hatfield say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I think it's certainly a position they're looking to strengthen.

"You only need to look at the business they attempted in the summer and the noises coming out of the club now and the reports, it's clearly a position they need addressing."

Who have Wolves been linked with?

Wolves could revisit their interest in Stoke defender Harry Souttar, who's been strongly linked in the past, whilst Nikola Milenkovic is another name that has been mentioned, although they could face competition from West Ham and Tottenham, who were linked in the summer.

Lille centre-back Sven Botman is another potential option for Lage, according to French outlet L'Equipe via Sport Witness, especially with Saiss also possibly leaving for the AFCON.

Wolves will need more than just one defender if they want to push for Europe, but a centre-back will surely be close to the top of Lage's wish-list this Christmas.

